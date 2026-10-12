RBI measures to support rupee weigh on govt bonds, domestic equities

Domestic equities fell on Monday as investors assessed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest measures to support the rupee by curbing spot and forward dollar demand, while elevated oil prices and concerns over the worsening effects of El Niño weighed on risk appetite.

Government bonds also came under heavy selling pressure, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond jumping 9 basis points to 7.39 per cent, the highest since March 10, 2023.

The RBI’s measures to drain liquidity from the banking system directly, alongside foreign exchange operations that could indirectly reduce the surplus, added to pressure on bond prices. The resulting rise in yields signalled higher borrowing costs, weighing in turn on equity valuations, particularly in interest-rate-sensitive sectors, such as banking.

The 30-share Sensex erased its opening gains to close down 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 71,924.68. It fell as much as 796.23 points, or 1 per cent, to 71,676.10 during the session. The Nifty 50 declined 157.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 22,363.35. Broader market indices bucked the trend, with the Nifty Midcap 150 rising 0.1 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 250 gaining 1.13 per cent. Monday’s selloff followed a package of RBI measures, including a dedicated dollar window for state-owned oil companies, tighter currency derivatives rules and a higher daily cash reserve requirement for banks. Effective from the fortnight beginning October 16, 2026, banks must maintain at least 99 per cent of their prescribed cash reserve ratio (CRR), up from 90 per cent.

The rupee, on the other hand, strengthened nearly 1 per cent to close at 95.78 against the dollar. Banking stocks bore the brunt of the pressure, shedding a combined ₹30,610 crore in market value and accounting for 38 points of the Nifty 50’s decline. State Bank of India fell 1.9 per cent, while ICICI Bank lost 1.1 per cent. The Nifty’s immediate support level is seen at around 22,200. The weakness extended across parts of Asia. China’s market fell 0.4 per cent and South Korea’s declined 3.65 per cent, while Hong Kong rose 0.25 per cent and Taiwan ended flat. US markets had a mixed early trade on Monday.

Sham Chandak, head of institutional equities at Elios Financial Services, said the decline was driven by renewed tensions in the Gulf involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, which added to concerns over oil prices. “Despite the news of a US-Russia deal, oil prices remained elevated,” he said. Brent crude futures for December delivery were trading at about $106 a barrel on Monday evening, up from $100.32 at the same time a week earlier. The India Volatility Index, or Vix, rose nearly 6 per cent to 15.24, signalling heightened caution among investors at the start of the trading week. Market participants are also watching Tuesday’s ₹25,000 crore government bond auction for signs of investor appetite amid rising yields.

A worsening El Niño and an underwhelming monsoon season could add to the pressure on the economy by weighing on water levels and food stocks, Chandak said. “Consequent inflation will mean lower rural spending. This is also validated by the fall in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks,” he said. He noted that Indian benchmark bond yields had reached their highest levels in over three years, reflecting fears of a spike in inflation and the interest-rate increases that could follow. Retail inflation rose sharply to 5.54 per cent in September on the back of high onion and other food prices, remaining just within the RBI's tolerance band, government data showed.