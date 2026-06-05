RBI MPC strikes caution with growth cut, inflation risk: Sumeet Bagadia

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, striking a cautious balance between resilient domestic growth and mounting inflationary pressures. While the RBI projects FY27 GDP growth at 6.9 per cent, the MPC revised its internal forecast down to 6.6 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier, acknowledging downside risks from geopolitical tensions, elevated energy prices, and volatility in global financial markets. Domestic activity remains steady, with manufacturing and services sector activity continuing to expand, but the committee flagged that global economic conditions have deteriorated since the April policy meeting.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC meet: Inflation for FY27 pegged at 5.1%, GDP growth at 6.6% The growth downgrade is broad-based across quarters: Apr-Jun at 6.6 per cent (from 6.8 per cent), Jul-Sep at 6.3 per cent (from 6.7 per cent), Oct-Dec at 6.5 per cent (from 7 per cent), and Jan-Mar 2027 at 6.8 per cent (from 7.2 per cent). This sequential softening suggests the MPC is factoring in slower external demand and supply-side constraints, even as India’s economy remains resilient.

More critical for policy is the inflation trajectory. The FY27 CPI forecast was lifted to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, with quarterly forecasts raised across the board: Q1 at 4.2 per cent (from 4 per cent), Q2 at 5.1 per cent (from 4.4 per cent), Q3 at 5.9 per cent (from 5.2 per cent), and Q4 at 5.4 per cent (from 4.7 per cent). While CPI inflation remains below the 6 per cent upper tolerance, the MPC explicitly flagged upward risks to the inflation outlook. The committee cited cost pressures and monsoon risks as warranting caution, even as the broader disinflation journey stalls.

The rate hold reflects a deliberate trade-off: the MPC wants to preserve policy space while monitoring whether inflation accelerates into sustained momentum. With inflation forecasts rising through FY27 and peaking at 5.9 per cent in Q3, the committee is signalling that the probability of tightening later this fiscal now exceeds the probability of cuts. The pause is prudent—it allows the RBI to assess monsoon developments, crude oil trajectories, and services inflation—before committing to a tighter stance. The RBI’s balance sheet also expanded significantly, growing 20.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹0.91 trillion in FY26, driven by higher gold holdings, domestic investments, and foreign investments per the RBI Annual Report 2025-26. This balance sheet expansion underscores the central bank’s active role in managing liquidity and supporting the rupee. To further stabilise the currency, the RBI announced a four-month facility of concessional forex swap to support the rupee, addressing external volatility.

ALSO READ: RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains 'neutral' stance For markets and corporates, the statement implies that conditional tightening risk remains elevated. If inflation surprises continue or if second-round effects in wages and services intensify, the MPC can pivot toward a restrictive stance. Conversely, if growth softens further and inflation moderates toward the 4 per cent target, the door to future accommodation would open. In summary, the MPC’s approach is data-dependent and cautiously hawkish: it acknowledges weaker growth, flags higher inflationary risks, and keeps policy unchanged for now to watch how the trade-off evolves. The key watchpoints are food inflation trends, crude oil trajectories, services inflation, and sequential activity indicators; these will determine whether the pause endures or gives way to tightening later in FY27. India’s economy remains resilient, but geopolitical risks, elevated energy prices, and below-monsoon uncertainty demand vigilance.