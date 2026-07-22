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RBI net sells $6 billion in spot forex market in May amid volatility

The central bank remained a net seller of dollars in May to curb rupee volatility amid higher crude oil prices, though interventions eased from April levels

RBI
| Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:14 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was a net seller of $6 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May as it intervened to curb volatility amid a surge in crude oil prices. The rupee depreciated a marginal 0.1 per cent during the month.
 
In April, the central bank had been a net seller of $8.95 billion.
 
According to the latest data released on Wednesday, the RBI sold $22.2 billion and bought $16.2 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May.
 
The RBI was a net seller of $53.13 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in FY26, the highest net dollar sale by the central bank in any financial year. In FY25, the central bank had been a net seller of $34.51 billion.
 
The outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market increased to $106.7 billion at the end of May from $95.3 billion at the end of April.
 
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Topics :RBIForeign exchange reserveforex market

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

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