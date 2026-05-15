RBI raises trading targets for dealers to improve bond market liquidity

By Pratigya Vajpayee

The Reserve Bank of India raised trading targets for the country’s bond market makers in a bid to boost liquidity, driving a surge in activity in the 10-year benchmark security, according to people familiar with the development.

Each of the 21 primary dealers must trade at least ₹4 trillion ($41.8 billion) of bonds in the financial year starting April, up 48 per cent from last year’s target, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The RBI notified primary dealers of the targets in writing, the people said.

The higher quotas are already feeding through to market activity. Daily trading volumes in the 10-year bond — the nation’s most liquid debt security — jumped 40 per cent since April compared with March, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Total bond trading rose 15 per cent over the same period.