Rate hike not to significantly impact earnings or growth: Ambareesh Baliga

Ambareesh Baliga has said that the 25 bps hike by the Independent market analysthas said that the 25 bps hike by the RBI was largely expected and that "this could be the beginning of a new rate-hike cycle". In a telephonic interview with Abhinav Ranjan, he said that the market is already discounting another 25-50 basis points of hikes, taking the total to 75 basis points by December. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the RBI’s decision to hike the repo rate by 25 bps, and how much more policy tightening do you expect in the current cycle?

The 25 bps hike was largely expected, so it is not a surprise and is mostly priced in. Markets will take it in their stride and move on. The real question is the road ahead -- whether this is a one-off hike or the beginning of a new rate-hike cycle. Everything depends on what happens on the West Asia front. I think that is the most important event to watch now. If the US and Iran reach some understanding, crude prices will cool off and global inflation will come down. In that case, we may not see further hikes and could see a status quo.

READ MORE: RBI hikes interest rates by 25 bps: What next for the markets? I don't see a rate easing cycle even if the West Asia situation is resolved. But if it is not resolved, then I think we should see further hikes. The market is already discounting another 25-50 basis points of hikes, taking the total to 75 basis points by December. This could be the beginning of a new rate-hike cycle. If oil prices ease from here, do you think the RBI could change its stance in the next cycle or early next year? If we get some good news from West Asia over the next 1-1.5 months, the RBI could maintain the status quo. I don't expect the RBI to reverse course and reduce rates in the near future. The best possible scenario, according to me, would be a status quo.

How do you see bond yields reacting from here? Also, what is your outlook for the rupee? READ MORE: Bond yields rise to 7.27%, rupee declines as RBI hikes rates by 25 bps If the situation continues as it is, bond yields will slowly keep inching up as markets continue to discount the possibility of further rate hikes. As far as the rupee is concerned, it will also continue to remain weak. However, at these levels, we could see the RBI supporting the rupee. I don't think the RBI would like the rupee to move towards 98–99. At these levels, it could intervene to support the currency. But I expect the rupee to remain weak; I don't see it strengthening to 93–94.

Do you expect the rate hike to weigh on earnings and growth in the coming quarters? READ MORE: RBI MPC outcome: Experts see another 25-bps hike as inflation heats up If rate hikes don't continue, this hike will not have much impact on earnings or growth. However, if we end up having 75-100 basis points of hikes over the next few months, it will surely show up in earnings. The RBI's decision is being driven by external risks rather than domestic factors. The change in stance to 'calibrated tightening' will therefore be driven more by external risks and how long the current situation lasts.

The other factor to watch, which is more domestic, is the monsoon. Several states have announced that the situation could be drought-like. I think that could also have an impact on earnings going ahead. What should investors watch out for from here? Also, shed light on the outlook for banks and NBFCs after the rate hike? The biggest event to watch for investors would be some solution to the West Asia crisis because that will have an impact on crude prices. The other factor to watch is the monsoon outcome, which should become clearer over the next few weeks. READ MORE: RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table' For banks and NBFCs, a rate hike is positive over the longer term. But in the short to medium term, there could be a mismatch between the increase in borrowing costs and lending rates. So, in the short term, I think there would be some pressure.