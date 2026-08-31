RBI's net short dollar position in forwards hits record $136.77 billion

The Reserve Bank of India’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market surged to a record $136.77 billion at July-end from $103.33 billion at June-end, data released by the central bank on Monday showed.

Short positions of less than one year rose to $47.66 billion at July-end, against $40.33 billion at June-end. Short positions with a tenure of more than one year rose to $91.54 billion from $64.21 billion during the same period.

Of the $136 billion net short dollar position, $15.59 billion was in one-month contracts, $7.32 billion in one-to-three-month tenures, $24.75 billion is set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $91.54 billion was in contracts of more than a year. The central bank had a $2.43 billion long position in one-month contracts.

Market participants said the increase in short positions suggests the RBI has been more active in the forward market amid depreciation pressure on the rupee, rather than allowing these positions to mature and add to pressure on the currency. “They did not let these positions to mature because it would have added to the pressure on the rupee while there is geo-political tension going on,” said the treasury head at a private bank. The rupee depreciated by 0.76 per cent in July. Further, market participants said that given that a large part of the dollars raised through the FCNR(B) swap facility are borrowed and will have to be returned over the next three to five years, the central bank is likely to limit the use of spot intervention as much as possible.

“They are cognizant of the fact that these are borrowed dollars, so they have to pay them back. What they are trying to do, by intervening in the NDF market, and in futures market is to ensure that the spot selling of dollars is as minimal as possible,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank. The RBI’s intervention is expected to become more cautious once the FCNR(B) swap window closes, as the balance of payments is likely to move closer to neutral, making the rupee more responsive to global factors such as crude oil prices and US Federal Reserve policy.