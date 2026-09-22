RBL Bank, Engineers India, Syrma, JSW Infra rally up to 7%; log 52-wk highs

Shares of RBL Bank, Engineers India, Syrma SGS Technology (Syrma), JSW Infrastructure, and Welspun Living rallied up to 7 per cent, hitting their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 74,737 at 02:19 PM.

Besides the above mentioned five stocks, ACME Solar Holdings, Aegis Logistics, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Apar Industries, Ipca Laboratories, Laurus Labs, Shyam Metalics and Energy and Welspun Corp from the BSE 500 index also hit their respective 52-week highs. However, these stocks thereafter pared gains, slipped into the negative zone and traded with losses up to 6 per cent.

Among individual stocks, Engineers India (EIL) surged 6 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹302.05 amid heavy volume. The stock price of the state-owned dredging company surpassed its previous high of ₹289.60 touched on September 1, 2026. EIL said in a press release that the company will execute Dangote’s mega Greenfield refinery & petrochemical plant in Kenya. “Having partnered with the Dangote Group as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) and EPCM Consultant for the successfully commissioned 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex at Lekki Free Zone, and further working on its expansion to 1.4 million BPD- a project that is fundamentally reshaping Africa’s energy architecture,” EIL said.

The Dangote Group is aggressively expanding its continental footprint into East Africa. To meet regional demand and process a wider crude basket, Dangote is setting up a state-of-the-art 700,000 BPD Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Kenya. Share price of private sector lender RBL Bank hit a 52-week high of ₹422.45, surging 5 per cent on the back of a two-fold jump in average trading volume. A combined 6.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), RBL Bank showed strong cost discipline and improved asset quality despite the gains being partially offset by net interest margin (NIM) compression. The strategic partnership with Emirates NBD is expected to open opportunities across liability mobilisation, trade finance corridors, and non-resident deposit flows, particularly from the Middle East, analysts at Geojit Investments said in the result update.

The management expressed confidence that the equity cushion, combined with a credit rating upgrade to AAA, would drive a steady improvement in the cost of funds, which should reflect positively on profitability. The bank guided that credit card-related stress is expected to ease meaningfully from the third quarter onwards, supported by visible improvement in early delinquency trends, the brokerage firm said. Therefore, analysts upgraded the rating on the stock to 'Buy', based on 1.5x FY28E book value per share, with a revised target price of ₹470. Meanwhile, Syrma's share price hit a new high of ₹1,803.60, soaring 5 per cent in intra-day deals. Thus far in the month of September 2026, the stock outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent. Further, so far in the calendar year 2026, it zoomed 146 per cent, compared to a 12.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Syrma announced that Syrma Johari MedTech inaugurated its new medical plastics and precision molding facility in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, marking an important milestone in the company’s continued expansion of its MedTech manufacturing capabilities. With a plant area of over 120,000 square feet, the Jodhpur facility brings together capabilities in medical plastics and precision molding, including injection molding, extrusion, blow molding and tooling. Syrma is a leading Indian Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing (EMS) company. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Product Design, Assembly (PCBA & Box Build), Quick Prototyping, and Tester Development Services, positioning itself as a catalyst for growth in the industry.