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RCF shares jump 5% as board approves ₹1,500 crore FPO plan

RCF has informed that its board has approved plans to raise funds by way of a "Further Public Offering through a fresh issue of equity shares by the company aggregating up to ₹1,500 crore".

RCF share price, FPO
RCF shares jump 5% as board approves ₹1,500 crore FPO plan
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 1:39 PM IST
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RCF share price: Shares of state-owned fertiliser maker Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) bucked the weak market to climb nearly 5 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company announced plans to raise funds through a follow-on public offer (FPO).
 
The stock opened 2.5 per cent higher at ₹133.84 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to touch a high of ₹137.16.
 
As of 1:15 PM, the stock was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹134.67, outperforming the market. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.76 per cent.  Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE    RCF FPO plan
 
Earlier on Tuesday, RCF informed that its board has approved plans to raise funds by way of a "Further Public Offering through a fresh issue of equity shares by the company aggregating up to ₹1,500 crore".
 
The decision is, however, subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the company, the Department of Fertilisers, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).
 
FPO is a process to raise funds for listed companies. When a company brings FPO, it issues additional shares to the existing investors or the shareholders, generally at a discount to the market price.
 
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is one of the leading fertiliser companies in the country. It has two operating units, one in Trombay, Mumbai, and the other in Thal, Raigad district.
 
RCF manufactures urea, complex fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, 100 per cent water-soluble fertilisers, soil conditioners and a wide range of industrial chemicals.
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Topics :Stock Market Todaystock market tradingBuzzing stocksbuzzing stockRCFRashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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