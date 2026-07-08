RCF shares jump 5% as board approves ₹1,500 crore FPO plan

The stock opened 2.5 per cent higher at ₹133.84 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to touch a high of ₹137.16.

As of 1:15 PM, the stock was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹134.67, outperforming the market. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.76 per cent.

Earlier on Tuesday, RCF informed that its board has approved plans to raise funds by way of a "Further Public Offering through a fresh issue of equity shares by the company aggregating up to ₹1,500 crore".

The decision is, however, subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the company, the Department of Fertilisers, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

FPO is a process to raise funds for listed companies. When a company brings FPO, it issues additional shares to the existing investors or the shareholders, generally at a discount to the market price.