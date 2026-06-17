Share price movement of real estate companies

Share price of real estate companies were under pressure, falling up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that it will suspend water supply to construction sites.

At 09:36 AM, the Nifty Realty index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down nearly 1 per cent, as compared to 0.2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE However, in the past three days, the Nifty Realty index outperformed the market and rallied 10 per cent, as against 3.6 per cent gain in the Nifty 50, till Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Why are realty stocks under pressure? The BMC on Tuesday said it will suspend water supply to construction sites and swimming pools and impose a 20 per cent cut in supply to industrial and commercial establishments. Mumbai’s real estate market continued to demonstrate resilience and steady demand over the past year, supported by strong end-user interest, infrastructure-led development, and a relatively stable macroeconomic environment. The city remains one of India’s most dynamic property markets, driven by its position as the country’s financial capital and a key hub for employment and investment.

Infrastructure development remained a key catalyst for real estate growth in Mumbai. Major projects, including metro rail expansions, coastal road development, and trans-harbour connectivity, are expected to unlock new growth corridors and enhance accessibility across the metropolitan region. These developments are likely to have a positive long-term impact on property values and development activity. READ | Vivo JV approval buzz lifts Dixon Technologies share price 5% The execution of real estate projects depends on several factors which include labour availability, raw material prices, receipt of approvals and regulatory clearances, access to utilities such as electricity and water, weather conditions and the absence of contingencies such as litigation.

Meanwhile, during the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), pre-sales and collections were flattish year-on-year (YoY) and up 15.5 per cent YoY respectively. Launch pipeline for FY27 remained strong although skewed towards H2FY27 on account of the Middle East situation. The impact of single digit rise in project construction costs remains contained and manageable as of now, according to ICICI Securities. Looking ahead, developers have guided for another year of healthy double-digit growth, supported by a robust launch pipeline and sustained demand for premium and luxury housing. While the overall demand outlook remains constructive, potential AI-led disruptions and approval-related delays remain key risks, said analysts at Equirus Securities in the sector report.