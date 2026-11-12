Realty index surges 4%; Oberoi, Sobha, Lodha up 5%; DLF nears 52-week high

Real estate companies share price movement

Shares of real estate companies were in demand with the Nifty Realty index surging 4 per cent to 925.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intraday deals on expectation of healthy sales growth in the second half (October to March) of the financial year 2026-27 (H2FY27). The realty index hit a 52-week high of 949.50 on November 17, 2025.

At 12:02 PM, the Nifty Realty index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 3.4 per cent at 924.45, compared to a 0.04 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Thus far in November, the realty index outperformed the market by soaring 14 per cent, against a 9.6 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Lodha Developers rallied 5 per cent each in intraday trade on the NSE. DLF surged 4 per cent to ₹770.45, and quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹773.90 touched on November 13, 2025. Prestige Estates Projects, Phoenix Mills , Godrej Properties and Brigade Enterprises were up 4 per cent each in intraday deals. Why did real estate stocks outperform the market? ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range; M&M, Nestle India lead losses Nifty50; VIX drops 13% According to analysts at Jefferies, industry-wide property sales were healthy in September 2026 quarter with 15 per cent plus year-on-year (YoY) value sales growth and robust trends across key National Capital Region (NCR) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) markets. Presales data from listed companies suggest a strong sustenance sales trend which is driving companies to plan a large launch pipeline during H2FY27, they added.

The brokerage firm expects DLF, Godrej Properties, Lodha and Prestige Estates Projects to report 20 per cent plus sales growth in H2, versus subdued H1, which can support stock performance even amidst rising interest rates. The late start to the festive season, and an earlier disruption in the June quarter due to the Middle East conflict breakout, had led most large developers to postpone their launches to H2FY27. Pre-sales data from the September quarter surprised on the upside versus our estimates for DLF, Oberoi, Godrej Properties and Prestige, analysts at Jefferies said. “The key common factor amidst our coverage has been surprisingly strong sustenance (non-launch) sales which were as high as 83 per cent YoY for Godrej Properties at a record ₹5,000 crore. DLF saw strong velocity at its luxury Dahlias project. Consequent to the strong sustenance sales, inventory levels are lower and launch momentum is strong for the December quarter and onwards,” analysts said.