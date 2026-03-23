Home / Markets / News / Realty, IT, FMCG in bear grip as key sectoral indices slide sharply

Realty, IT, FMCG in bear grip as key sectoral indices slide sharply

Realty, IT and FMCG stocks drag markets deeper as several sectoral indices enter bear territory, even as pharma, metal and infra show relative resilience

markets, Sensex, nifty
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Samie Modak
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:28 PM IST
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The Nifty 50 index has declined nearly 15 per cent from its peak, but several key sectoral indices have already slipped into the “bear market” territory — defined as a 20 per cent fall from their highs.
 
Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG have fallen more than 30 per cent each, while the Nifty Oil & Gas index is down 20 per cent. The Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank indices are nearing the bear market territory.
 
In contrast, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Metal and Nifty Infrastructure have relatively outperformed, with declines shallower than that of the benchmark index.  
 

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Topics :Nifty RealtyNifty ITNifty FMCG

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:28 PM IST

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