Recipe for spotting multibaggers: Research, patience & a dash of luck

Spotting a multibagger is rarely straightforward. A company that eventually delivers several times its original share price may, at the outset, look no different from one that struggles to survive. Identifying the eventual winners requires fundamental research, patience, and a bit of luck, experts said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit's Smart Investor Arena in Mumbai on Monday.

“You cannot say on day one that a stock is a multibagger. Multibaggers evolve,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst, during a discussion with Puneet Wadhwa on Hunting for Multibaggers: Skill, Luck or Patience?

According to U R Bhat, co-founder and director of Alphaniti Fintech, identifying potential multibaggers requires investors to look beyond short-term share price movements and assess a company's underlying business prospects. Contrarian thinking, added Baliga, management quality, and the ability to execute growth plans are equally important, while investors must remain patient enough to allow their investment thesis to play out.

But without luck, Baliga believes, it is difficult to reach that goal of finding a multibagger. "Luck plays a part, no doubt. It is a universal truth," he said. However, he observed that one cannot expect to be rewarded if they don't put in the hard work. "Do your hard work, analyse the company, and continuously track it. And hard work does not only mean labour; it also means the application of the mind. If that is in place, along with possibly some luck, you could have a multibagger," Baliga. Bhat identified three key drivers of a company's value: revenue growth, margins, and asset intensity.

“The company has to keep growing its top line. Second, it needs good margins, and preferably improving margins. Third is asset intensity. The company has to generate sales and better margins with as little investment as possible,” he said. A sufficiently large addressable market, a differentiated product or service, and the ability to capture market share are also essential considerations. These factors form the foundation of fundamental research. Investors must determine whether a company has the potential to achieve them, based on the information available at the time of investment. However, strong fundamentals alone do not guarantee that a stock will become a multibagger, experts said. At an early stage, the characteristics of a company that eventually succeeds may not be dramatically different from those of one that fails. The difference often becomes apparent only over time, as management's ability to execute its plans determines the business's trajectory.

Bhat said investors must conduct thorough research before investing and continue monitoring a company's performance thereafter. "Capacity expansion, generational change and corporate turnarounds can also create opportunities for outsized returns. However, these opportunities require patience, rigorous research and the discipline to track business fundamentals rather than react to short-term market noise," Bhat said. Earnings growth Share prices are influenced by both earnings growth and changes in the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple investors are willing to pay for those earnings. Bhat argued that while earnings growth can generate attractive returns, dramatic multibagger gains often require a significant expansion in the valuation multiple. A company that grows its earnings by 15-30 per cent annually for a limited period may deliver good returns, but such growth alone may not necessarily make it a multibagger. A substantial re-rating can amplify the gains, particularly when market perceptions of the business change.

This re-rating may be driven by factors beyond the company's immediate operations. Changes in the macroeconomic environment, the emergence of a new market, or a shift in investor sentiment can alter how the market values a business. Contrarian investing Contrarian investing, too, Baliga said, can help investors identify such opportunities early. His approach involves looking for companies or sectors that have fallen out of favour and are trading at a discount to their potential. If business performance subsequently improves and the market begins recognising the opportunity, investor interest can build. As the company continues to deliver, the initial recovery can turn into broader market enthusiasm, potentially leading to a sharp expansion in its valuation multiple.

However, the process is far from assured. A company may recover sufficiently to deliver a decent return without becoming a multibagger. Baliga cited examples of cyclical sectors such as steel and sugar, which have moved in and out of favour over time. Buying when sentiment is depressed and selling when it recovers can be profitable, but such a cycle does not necessarily produce the fundamental transformation required for a multibagger. The more significant opportunities arise when the underlying business or its prospects change materially. Three situations that could create multibaggers Bhat identified three circumstances in which investors may find opportunities for substantial long-term returns: a successful company undertaking a major capacity expansion, a generational change in a promoter-led business, and the turnaround of a company facing financial or operational difficulties.

The first situation involves companies that invest heavily to expand their production capacity. “Consider a business that increases its capacity from 100 units to 300 or 400 units. Once the new facilities are commissioned, the company begins incurring interest and depreciation costs, even if demand has not yet grown sufficiently to utilise the additional capacity,” he said. Consequently, reported profits can come under pressure for several quarters. The market, which often focuses on recent earnings and near-term expectations, may react by pushing the stock price down sharply. This can create an opportunity for investors who believe the company will eventually utilise its expanded capacity and generate higher revenue.

The crucial question is whether demand can absorb the additional production and whether the company can improve profitability as utilisation increases. If the investment is successful, the initial period of weak earnings can give way to a sharp improvement in profits as the additional capacity starts contributing meaningfully to revenue. Investors willing to look beyond near-term earnings weakness, Bhat said, may find attractive opportunities in such businesses. Baliga added that investors should track three indicators after a major capacity expansion: revenue and volume growth, gross margins and market share. Revenue and volumes should show a positive trend, whether quarter-on-quarter or year-on-year. Margins should improve as economies of scale begin to take effect, while the company should also gain market share as capacity increases.

If these indicators move in the right direction, the business may be on course for sustained growth. The second opportunity arises when leadership passes to a new generation in a promoter-led company. Such transitions can either strengthen or weaken a business. Investors need to determine whether the incoming generation has the ambition, capabilities, and willingness to modernise the company and pursue new growth opportunities. A business that has operated under the same leadership for decades may be entering a phase in which its industry is expanding, competition is changing, or new markets are opening up. If the next generation brings fresh ideas, adopts more effective operating practices and pursues market-share gains aggressively, the company could enter a new growth phase.