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Record FII selling of ₹4.55 trillion meets record DII buying in Samvat 2082

FIIs sold a record ₹4.55 trillion worth of Indian equities in Samvat 2082, while DIIs bought ₹8.55 trillion, cushioning the market against global turmoil and foreign selling

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Domestic institutional investors pumped a record ₹8.55 trillion into equities during Samvat 2082, offsetting record net selling of ₹4.55 trillion by foreign investors. (Representative Image)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 8:08 PM IST
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Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) recorded their highest-ever net selling in the Indian equity market during Samvat 2082, withdrawing ₹4.55 trillion, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned the impact with record net purchases of ₹8.55 trillion — in a year that witnessed heightened global turmoil, a shift in global portfolios towards opportunities in AI-focused firms, and a surge in crude prices.
 
The sustained flow of domestic capital absorbed foreign selling and supported the market amid persistent global uncertainties, noted market experts.
 
In a noteworthy shift, the last week before the end of the current Samvat saw a trend reversal, with FIIs recording net buying of ₹45,960 crore, while DIIs turned net sellers, with net sales worth ₹24,197 crore in the week ended November 6.
 
The reversal came on the back of the results of the US midterm elections and a cooling-off in crude prices.
 
“A sustained decline in crude could therefore improve India's trade balance, reduce dollar demand and ease pressure on the balance of payments and rupee. If this is accompanied by softer US bond yields, the environment for foreign portfolio flows could improve as well,” noted Axis Mutual Fund in a report following the US midterm elections.
 
“If India's external macro pressures ease without a meaningful deterioration in domestic earnings, foreign investors could reassess the relative attractiveness of Indian equities,” it noted.
 
FII net selling during Samvat 2082 was significantly higher than the ₹3.15 trillion recorded in Samvat 2081 and the previous peak of ₹3.63 trillion in Samvat 2078.
 
DIIs, meanwhile, invested ₹8.55 trillion during this Samvat, surpassing their previous record net buying of ₹6.88 trillion in Samvat 2081.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also remained net sellers, withdrawing ₹2.77 trillion during Samvat 2082, compared with an outflow of ₹1.5 trillion in the preceding Samvat year.
 
Mutual funds continued to provide substantial support to the market, recording net equity investments of ₹5.56 trillion during the period, compared with ₹4.79 trillion in Samvat 2081, supported by sustained inflows through systematic investment plans. 
 EQUITY INVESTMENT    
 Figure in Rs CroreAs per NSDL / SEBIAs per Exchange
  
SamvatYear EndedFPIsMFsFIIsDIIs
2066Nov 04, 2010145,275-31,89261,722-19,357
2067Oct 25, 20113,7544,913-17,71726,019
2068Nov 12, 201295,099-14,99878,455-39,647
2069Nov 01, 2013121,618-24,97686,651-70,646
2070Oct 22, 2014102,27312,97079,785-43,848
2071Nov 10, 201542,89373,11920251,492
2072Oct 28, 201638,59434,41110,75822,229
2073Oct 18, 20175,812119,061-52,45597,235
2074Nov 06, 2018-20,958135,599-97,697125,874
2075Oct 25, 201968,07565,00320,83052,914
2076Nov 13, 2020118,341-15,7268,01318,794
2077Nov 03, 2021136,907-9,56362,538-32,245
2078Oct 21, 2022-194,869219,730-362,958315,544
2079Nov 10, 2023148,786150,342-40,270172,513
2080Oct 31, 202477,812406,699-197,527464,451
2081Oct 20, 2025-149,878478,622-315,065687,896
2082Nov 06, 2026-277,279556,398-455,139855,285
 MF data upto Nov 4th & FPI data upto Nov 5, 2026 Source NSDL / SEBI /Exchange Compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau 
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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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