Record FII selling of ₹4.55 trillion meets record DII buying in Samvat 2082

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) recorded their highest-ever net selling in the Indian equity market during Samvat 2082, withdrawing ₹4.55 trillion, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned the impact with record net purchases of ₹8.55 trillion — in a year that witnessed heightened global turmoil, a shift in global portfolios towards opportunities in AI-focused firms, and a surge in crude prices.

The sustained flow of domestic capital absorbed foreign selling and supported the market amid persistent global uncertainties, noted market experts.

In a noteworthy shift, the last week before the end of the current Samvat saw a trend reversal, with FIIs recording net buying of ₹45,960 crore, while DIIs turned net sellers, with net sales worth ₹24,197 crore in the week ended November 6.

The reversal came on the back of the results of the US midterm elections and a cooling-off in crude prices. “A sustained decline in crude could therefore improve India's trade balance, reduce dollar demand and ease pressure on the balance of payments and rupee. If this is accompanied by softer US bond yields, the environment for foreign portfolio flows could improve as well,” noted Axis Mutual Fund in a report following the US midterm elections. “If India's external macro pressures ease without a meaningful deterioration in domestic earnings, foreign investors could reassess the relative attractiveness of Indian equities,” it noted. FII net selling during Samvat 2082 was significantly higher than the ₹3.15 trillion recorded in Samvat 2081 and the previous peak of ₹3.63 trillion in Samvat 2078.