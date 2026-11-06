Record FII selling of ₹4.55 trillion meets record DII buying in Samvat 2082

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) recorded their highest-ever net selling in the Indian equity market during Samvat 2082, withdrawing ₹4.55 trillion, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) cushioned the impact with record net purchases of ₹8.55 trillion — in a year that witnessed heightened global turmoil, a shift in global portfolios towards opportunities in AI-focused firms, and a surge in crude prices.
The sustained flow of domestic capital absorbed foreign selling and supported the market amid persistent global uncertainties, noted market experts.
In a noteworthy shift, the last week before the end of the current Samvat saw a trend reversal, with FIIs recording net buying of ₹45,960 crore, while DIIs turned net sellers, with net sales worth ₹24,197 crore in the week ended November 6.
The reversal came on the back of the results of the US midterm elections and a cooling-off in crude prices.
“A sustained decline in crude could therefore improve India's trade balance, reduce dollar demand and ease pressure on the balance of payments and rupee. If this is accompanied by softer US bond yields, the environment for foreign portfolio flows could improve as well,” noted Axis Mutual Fund in a report following the US midterm elections.
“If India's external macro pressures ease without a meaningful deterioration in domestic earnings, foreign investors could reassess the relative attractiveness of Indian equities,” it noted.
FII net selling during Samvat 2082 was significantly higher than the ₹3.15 trillion recorded in Samvat 2081 and the previous peak of ₹3.63 trillion in Samvat 2078.
DIIs, meanwhile, invested ₹8.55 trillion during this Samvat, surpassing their previous record net buying of ₹6.88 trillion in Samvat 2081.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also remained net sellers, withdrawing ₹2.77 trillion during Samvat 2082, compared with an outflow of ₹1.5 trillion in the preceding Samvat year.
Mutual funds continued to provide substantial support to the market, recording net equity investments of ₹5.56 trillion during the period, compared with ₹4.79 trillion in Samvat 2081, supported by sustained inflows through systematic investment plans.
EQUITY INVESTMENT
Figure in Rs Crore
As per NSDL / SEBI
As per Exchange
Samvat
Year Ended
FPIs
MFs
FIIs
DIIs
2066
Nov 04, 2010
145,275
-31,892
61,722
-19,357
2067
Oct 25, 2011
3,754
4,913
-17,717
26,019
2068
Nov 12, 2012
95,099
-14,998
78,455
-39,647
2069
Nov 01, 2013
121,618
-24,976
86,651
-70,646
2070
Oct 22, 2014
102,273
12,970
79,785
-43,848
2071
Nov 10, 2015
42,893
73,119
202
51,492
2072
Oct 28, 2016
38,594
34,411
10,758
22,229
2073
Oct 18, 2017
5,812
119,061
-52,455
97,235
2074
Nov 06, 2018
-20,958
135,599
-97,697
125,874
2075
Oct 25, 2019
68,075
65,003
20,830
52,914
2076
Nov 13, 2020
118,341
-15,726
8,013
18,794
2077
Nov 03, 2021
136,907
-9,563
62,538
-32,245
2078
Oct 21, 2022
-194,869
219,730
-362,958
315,544
2079
Nov 10, 2023
148,786
150,342
-40,270
172,513
2080
Oct 31, 2024
77,812
406,699
-197,527
464,451
2081
Oct 20, 2025
-149,878
478,622
-315,065
687,896
2082
Nov 06, 2026
-277,279
556,398
-455,139
855,285
MF data upto Nov 4th & FPI data upto Nov 5, 2026Source NSDL / SEBI /ExchangeCompiled by Business Standard Research Bureau