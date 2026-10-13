Record FPI outflows top ₹3 trillion in CY26, nearly double 2025 tally

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled a record ₹3.08 trillion ($32.73 billion) out of Indian equities in just nine months of calendar year 2026 (CY26) – nearly double the ₹1.66 trillion withdrawn in CY25. In CY24, their net investment totaled ₹427 crore, data shows.

ALSO READ: FPIs rotate out of rate-sensitive sectors amid high interest rates According to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, foreign investors have been net sellers in the secondary market, withdrawing ₹3.64 trillion ($38.69 billion) through October 12. The primary market, however, attracted net inflows of ₹56,485 crore ($5.97 billion) from them during the period, reflecting continued participation in new share issuances even as they reduced exposure to listed stocks.

The 2026 pullout, analysts said, comes amid rising US bond yields that breached the 5.2 per cent mark recently, a rally in artificial intelligence-related stocks globally and concerns over persistently high crude oil prices in the backdrop of the West Asia war. The selling pressure, in fact, has intensified in recent months. After offloading equities worth ₹35,861 crore in September, FPIs sold another ₹47,417 crore through October 12, indicating that foreign outflows remain unabated. Global money, according to Jignesh Desai, CEO – Institutional Equities at Centrum Broking, is chasing the AI and semiconductor trade in the US, Taiwan and Korea. India, he said, has very little to offer on that front, so it has become the market FPIs sell to fund those positions.

ALSO READ: Sebi, RBI working to ease FPI onboarding, facilitate bond indices: Pandey "The weak rupee is adding to it, as it cuts dollar returns. Valuations still look rich for the earnings growth, and high crude and US yields have added to the worry. Strong SIP flows have also made exiting easy, because FPIs can sell in size and the market holds up," Desai explains. The sustained selling by overseas investors has weighed on domestic equities, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 down 15.60 per cent and 14.4 per cent, respectively, so far this year. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, have continued to buy, providing a counterweight to foreign selling. Their cumulative net investment in equities has reached ₹6.83 trillion so far in CY26, according to the latest available data.

For comparison, DIIs recorded net inflows of ₹5.26 trillion in CY24 and ₹7.88 trillion in CY25, highlighting the scale of domestic institutional buying this year. The road ahead The sharp rise in US Treasury yields has made American debt more attractive to foreign investors, reducing the relative appeal of riskier emerging-market assets such as Indian equities, analysts said. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond has climbed above 5.2 per cent, providing investors with higher returns from a relatively low-risk asset. ALSO READ: Ignore the FPI pessimism “From the FPI perspective, pulling money out of India is rational since the risk-free return from the 10-year US bonds breached the 5.2 per cent mark recently. So long as the US bond yields remain elevated, FPIs will continue to sell,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.