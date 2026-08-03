Recovery in UK/EU, higher volumes could drive upgrades for Tata Steel

Tata Steel’s Q1FY27 consolidated Ebitda was ₹9,260 crore, up 24.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 5.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The consolidated Ebitda margin was 15.2 per cent, compared to 14 per cent a year earlier and 15.5 per cent in Q4FY26. Ebitda for Indian operations was ₹9,180 crore, up 29.0 per cent Y-o-Y and down 3.1 per cent Q-o-Q. Consolidated material costs increased by ₹1,330 per tonne on a sequential basis.
At TSN, raw material costs rose, leading to a cost increase of 118 euros per tonne Q-o-Q, offsetting unit revenue gains. TSN reported an operating profit of ₹40 crore, down 94 per cent Y-o-Y. The Ebitda loss at TSUK was ₹340 crore, versus losses of ₹590 crore in Q4FY26 and ₹470 crore in Q1FY26. Lower volumes and higher costs offset better net sales realisations (NSR) at TSN. A fire at Port Talbot, UK, led to a volume loss of 10,000 tonnes and an estimated Ebitda impact of $5 million.