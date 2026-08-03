Recovery in UK/EU, higher volumes could drive upgrades for Tata Steel

India volumes will improve as plants come back online at Meramandali and Kalinganagar. But coking coal costs are likely to rise. Higher realisations, better spreads and tighter import quotas will lead to lower UK losses, but a targeted H2FY27 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven at TSUK is not guaranteed. TSN should recover from Q2 as the DSP comes back online. The Iran war has led to an additional ₹1,200 crore cost impact, but some of that may be reversed.