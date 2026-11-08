Recovery signals: Sensex valuation rebounds as November rally gathers pace

The recent rally on Dalal Street lifted the BSE Sensex’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple to 20.62 times on Sunday, from a 77-month low of 19.1 times on October 12. This was its highest valuation since the end of August, when the multiple stood at 20.4 times, following a sharp correction that had pulled it down to 19.24 times at the end of September, its lowest monthly close since April 2020, when it fell to 18.8 times amid the Covid pandemic-led market selloff.

The Sensex gained 8.8 per cent in the first six trading sessions of November and had risen 13.1 per cent from its October closing low of 71,593.2.

The rally narrowed the index’s 2026 (CY26) loss to 4.9 per cent, reversing much of the 15 per cent decline recorded in the first nine months. The Sensex had ended CY25 at 85,220.6. Despite the recovery, it remained nearly 5.5 per cent below its November 2025 closing level of 85,706.7.

In contrast, the index’s underlying earnings per share (EPS) — which tracks the combined earnings of its 30 constituent companies — rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,929.6 on Friday, against ₹3,665.8 at the end of November last year and ₹3,667.2 at the end of September 2026.