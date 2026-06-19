Redington share price gain 6%; up 25% in 7 days on Apple price hike buzz

Redington stock: Analyst view

Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that the Street expects any increase in Apple product prices will benefit the company and boost its revenue.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

Technically, the stock continues to witness strong bullish momentum, having advanced for seven straight sessions and gained more than 25 per cent in the recent sessions. The daily chart reflects a saucer formation breakout, suggesting the possibility of a sustained upmove. Going forward, the stock could head towards the ₹320–330 zone, while the ₹270–275 range is expected to provide immediate support. Any pullback towards this zone may offer a favourable buying opportunity.