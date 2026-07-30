Redington hits new all-time high, zooms 18% on record Q1 earnings

Redington reported 76% YoY growth in Q1 consolidated net profit, backed by a record revenue of ₹34,966 crore in the June 2026 quarter. The stock has surged 77% from its 52-week low in 4 months.

Redington stock hit new life-time high post Q1 results on Thursday. (Image: PRnewswire)