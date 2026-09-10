Redington shares zoom 6% to fresh high on iPhone Duo, 18 Pro series launch

Redington, an official authorised distributor for Apple products in India, saw a nearly 6 per cent spike in its shares to a fresh high on Thursday after the launch of Apple's iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max series overnight.

On BSE, Redington shares surged to an all-time high of ₹398.80 apiece, up 5.54 per cent from the last closing price of ₹377.85. As of 9.35 AM, the BSE 500 stock was trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹382.45. A total of 6 million shares of the company had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

According to data available on BSE, the stock has outperformed the index following a 40 per cent rise so far in 2026 as against a fall of 12 per cent in the BSE barometer Sensex during the same period. In the last one year, it is up 57 per cent, while it has given multibagger returns of 163 per cent in five years.

Redington share price outlook Harish Jujarey, AVP - head technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Redington stock price has been in a steady uptrend. "According to the chart pattern, the stock may extend its up move towards the long-term rising trendline resistance, placed around ₹410-420 levels. However, despite the steady rise in price, the RSI is consolidating in the ₹65-70 range, indicating a possible negative divergence," he added. Jujarey advised traders holding the stock may consider partial profit booking on rallies towards the ₹400-420 zone. Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the launch of new iPhones is a positive for Redington shares and the momentum seen in the stock could sustain. The new iPhone cycle could potentially support revenue growth, working capital utilisation and earnings momentum over the coming years," Srivastava added.