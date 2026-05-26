Redtape shares jump 18% on strong Q4; PAT up 70% YoY, margins expand

Redtape share price today

Shares of Redtape, a fashion and lifestyle brand, surged over 18 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹157.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a solid performance for the January-March quarter of FY26.

At around 02:45 PM, Redtape stock was trading at ₹147, up 10.5 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹133.17. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,899.35 levels, down by 132 points or 0.55 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Redtape shares have gained over 7.3 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index during the same period.

The company has a market capitalisation of ₹8,206 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹163.50 and 52-week low was ₹107.53. Redtape Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Redtape reported a consolidated net profit of ₹69.88 crore, up 70 per cent from ₹41.2 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's net profit declined 33.14 per cent from ₹104.53 crore in Q3FY26. The company's revenue from operations jumped 33.51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹675.51 crore during the quarter, as compared to ₹505.97 crore in Q4FY25. In the December 2025, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹786.55 crore.