VA Tech Wabag share price today: VA Tech Wabag shares rose over 4 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company secured an international order. The stock opened higher at ₹2,036 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of ₹2,140 in morning deals. VA Tech Wabag, which deals in the sustainable water and wastewater management sector, is backed by marquee investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala. According to the March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owns 50,00,000 shares (8.2 per cent stake) of VA Tech Wabag.
As of 9:35 AM, VA Tech Wabag shares were firmly holding the gains to quote at ₹2,070, up 3 per cent on the NSE.
VA Tech Wabag shares have significantly outperformed the markets in 2026 so far. The stock has surged 33 per cent over the past month, compared with a gain of 2.4 per cent in Nifty 50. On a Y-T-D basis, the stock has rallied 58 per cent, while the benchmark index has declined by around 8.5 per cent, according to NSE data.
In an exchange filing, VA Tech Wabag announced that it has been awarded a ‘Large’ order by the City of Vienna, Municipal Department MA 31 – Wiener Wasser, for the expansion of the Donauinsel Water Works in Vienna, Austria.
The overall facility is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2030, followed by acceptance milestones. VA Tech Wabag will be responsible for the complete technology package of the new water works, covering process engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and control, as well as building services.
Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that VA Tech Wabag has witnessed a strong rally following the easing of geopolitical tensions after the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. The stock gained more than 30 per cent during June and, more importantly, decisively broke above its previous all-time high of ₹1,944 last week, confirming a fresh uptrend.
From a technical perspective, previously stock has formed Triangle pattern and the upside levels according to it is projected till ₹2,500 levels. Going forward, the previous breakout level of ₹1,944 is expected to act as a key support zone. As long as the stock sustains above this level, the broader bullish trend is likely to remain intact, the analyst added. ==========================
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