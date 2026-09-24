Reliance Industries down 2%, at 17-month low; what's making Street nervous?

Reliance Industries share price movement

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price hit a 17-month low of ₹1,226.10, falling 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals.

In the past 13 trading days, the market price of the country’s most-valued company in terms of market capitalisation declined 7 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, RIL’s share price underperformed the market by plunging 22 per cent, as compared to 13 a per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock fell below its previous low of ₹1,232.35 touched on September 21, 2026.

According to credit rating agencies, RIL's business risk profile is highly exposed across its core segments: the oil to chemical (O2C) segment remains vulnerable to cyclical industry dynamics and fluctuations in crude oil prices; the retail segment is exposed to its highly competitive nature where profitability margins remain modest; the telecom sector demands continuous technological changes to keep pace with rapid technological updates and maintain industry-leading service offerings.

What’s making the Street nervous? ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends loss, down 800 pts; NSE among 10 most valuable stocks on debut According to analysts at Crisil Ratings, growth in retail segment will continue owing to store expansions, cost efficiency and scale-up of hyper local commerce. RIL's growth will also be supported by the ramp-up in scale of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business which delivered strong growth in fiscal 2026 as well. RIL reported a healthy year-on-year growth of 10.7 per cent in operating profits in the first three months of fiscal 2027 (Q1FY27). Digital services continue to grow due to improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU) and strong subscriber growth momentum across mobility and homes, while growth in the O2C segment was driven by a sharp uptick in fuel cracks and downstream deltas.According to analysts at Crisil Ratings, growth in retail segment will continue owing to store expansions, cost efficiency and scale-up of hyper local commerce. RIL's growth will also be supported by the ramp-up in scale of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business which delivered strong growth in fiscal 2026 as well.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices have been volatile over the past few years due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariff-related uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and electric vehicle transition. The rating agency said that an upward revision in feedstock prices and downturns in product prices resulting from existing or future excess industry capacities may adversely impact the company’s revenue and profitability. However, RIL’s presence across transportation fuels and significant portion of petrochemical value chain helps it counter the effect of these volatilities and cyclicality to a large extent. Also, diversified feedstock flexibility and a strong domestic presence with an extensive supply chain help mitigate global uncertainties and challenges. Most payables and receivables of this business have strong linkage to international prices, which are USD denominated. This minimises cash flow risk considering fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, Crisil Ratings added.

Meanwhile, Care Ratings noted that rating strengths mostly offset its exposure to risks relating to the inherent cyclicality in O2C business and crude oil price volatility, apart from regulatory and technology risks associated with the telecom segment and competitive retail industry. The company’s recent foray into the technology-intensive new energy segment will entail large-size investments and will remain a key monitorable in the medium term. Further, RIL’s digital services business remains exposed to the competitive intensity and regulatory risks (such as spectrum auction policies of the Government, among others) inherent to the telecom industry. However, the company’s telecom business has been gaining market share since its launch in terms of subscribers and revenue market share and Jio continues to maintain a leadership position in India’s telecom and broadband market. The proposed initial public offer (IPO) of Jio Platforms is a key value-unlocking development.