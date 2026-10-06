Reliance Industries gains 3% as Jio IPO plan fuels hopes of value unlocking

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares surged more than 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade, emerging as one of the biggest contributors to the market rally. The stock opened flat at ₹1,188.10 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,219.10 on the NSE, up 2.7 per cent.

At 2:08 PM, RIL shares were trading at ₹1,215, up around 2.47 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 0.77 per cent at 22,728.75.

Today's buying in RIL came after media reports indicated that Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms plans to launch its initial public offering on ​October 19 and is expected to raise nearly $4 billion.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP, research at Master Capital Services, noted that the share price of Reliance Industries is up as markets are pricing in a long-awaited value unlock following Jio’s IPO announcement. “A fresh issue of roughly 2.93 per cent of total equity enables price discovery for Jio and could narrow the holding-company discount on RIL. From here, the stock's movement will depend on the number of factors like Jio's IPO valuation and quality of subscription, tariff hikes supporting ARPU, and earnings resilience in oil-to-chemicals and retail amid crude volatility,” he said. Jio Platforms Ltd. is likely to seek a valuation of about ₹11 trillion ($114 billion) in its planned initial public offering, a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter reported. "From a medium- to long-term perspective, we see Reliance’s fair value in the range of ₹1,600–1,700, with Reliance Jio’s contribution estimated at around ₹450–500 per share, after factoring in the holding-company discount," said Sunny Agrawal, deputy vice president, fundamental research at SBI Securities.