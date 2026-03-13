Strait of Hormuz blockade: Can it lift Reliance Industries' O2C earnings?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes Reliance Industries (RIL) could see a significant boost to its refining and petrochemical margins as escalating geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) tighten global energy markets. The brokerage has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,750, noting that if current supply disruptions persist through the first half of FY27, there could be an 8.5 per cent upside to RIL’s consolidated Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), potentially pushing its fair value to ₹1,846.

On the valuation front, the brokerage values RIL’s O2C and exploration and production (E&P) segments at 7.5x and 5.0x FY28E EV/Ebitda, respectively. It also assigned specific equity values to RIL’s stakes in Jio Platforms (₹590 per share), Reliance Retail (₹560 per share), New Energy (₹174 per share), and other subsidiaries to arrive at its target price.

The brokerage also highlighted that the SoH is a critical energy chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply. A combination of a potential blockade, refinery outages in West Asia, and Chinese export restrictions has already sent product cracks for gasoil and jet fuel soaring to 147 per cent and 124 per cent above long-term averages, respectively. Product cracks surge; Petrochemical prices firm up READ | RIL to maximise LPG output, divert KG-D6 gas to priority sectors Motilal Oswal stated that gasoil, gasoline, and jet fuel cracks have risen to $42, $16, and $58 per barrel in March 2026-to-date. Additionally, polyethylene (PE) and paraxylene (PX) prices have climbed 10–15 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M). Even if tensions ease, the brokerage believes supply-chain normalisation will lag, keeping RIL’s Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) margins elevated in the near term.

Ebitda upside Drawing parallels to the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict, the brokerage noted that RIL’s O2C Ebitda grew 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY23 (adjusted for export duties). In the current scenario, if cracks sustain $5–$15 per barrel above historical averages, RIL’s O2C Ebitda could increase by approximately $170 million. Furthermore, RIL’s diversified feedstock mix—where naphtha accounts for only 30 per cent—helps insulate the company from crude-linked cost pressures that typically squeeze standalone petrochemical players. Key risks: READ | ICICI Securities lowers CDSL target on higher costs, slower KYC arm growth A primary risk to this bullish outlook is the potential reintroduction of export duties on fuels, similar to the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) imposed in July 2022. Such government intervention could cap refining margins and limit the overall upside to RIL’s O2C earnings.

Global supply disruptions driving tightness The brokerage identified four major factors tightening global balances: SoH closure: The biggest oil supply disruption ever, amplified by limited global spare capacity as Saudi and UAE swing supply cannot reach markets. Refinery outages: Approximately 3–4 mb/d of capacity is disrupted across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia (Ras Tanura), and the UAE (Ruwais), with Kuwait reducing throughput due to storage constraints. Chinese export curbs: Reports suggest China has asked refiners to suspend new gasoline and gasoil export contracts, potentially removing significant barrels from the regional market. Decade-high freight rates: VLCC charter rates have surged, adding an estimated $3 per barrel to the delivered cost of crude and products.