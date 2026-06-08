Reliance Infra shares hit 5% upper circuit, up 33% in 6 days; here's why

Reliance Infrastructure share price today: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Limited rallied 5 per cent on Monday, hitting the upper circuit for the sixth straight session after the company sought a review of the insolvency-related surveillance framework.

The stock opened higher at ₹84.99 and touched its upper price limit of ₹85.85 on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Trading in the counter was halted after the stock locked at the circuit.

Reliance Infrastructure has been on an upward trajectory for the past six sessions. During this period, the stock has surged 33 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Reliance Infrastructure shares have underperformed the markets in 2026, falling 45 per cent so far, compared with a decline of 11.3 per cent in the Nifty 50 index. Over the past year, Reliance Infrastructure’s underperformance has been severe, with the stock plummeting 77 per cent, while the Nifty index has skidded 7.3 per cent.

Reliance Infra seeks review of trading restrictions Reliance Infrastructure Limited, in a statement, said it has submitted a formal representation to the Sebi, and BSE, seeking a review of the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) linked to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the related trading restrictions on its shares. Citing adverse impact on more than 7 lakh public shareholders, Reliance Infra said that the current framework, which permits trading only once a week within a narrow 5 per cent price band, results in price movements that are largely mechanical and predictable. "The company believes that such restrictions may not adequately reflect prevailing business fundamentals, operational performance or long-term value creation potential," it said.

According to the statement, Reliance Infrastructure shares are otherwise actively and widely traded in the market, reflecting sustained investor participation and liquidity. Reliance Infra stock: Technical view Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that Reliance Infra shares have been witnessing a circuit-driven move in recent sessions, with a tendency to hit either upper or lower circuits. Over the past week, the stock has predominantly remained in the upper circuit zone and has managed to sustain above its 20-DEMA after forming a double-bottom pattern near the ₹60 level. The next key hurdle is the 50-DEMA, currently placed around ₹89. The company said the continuation of such anomalous and artificial trading restrictions is counterproductive to the interests of 7 lakh retail and small public shareholders and undermines the efficient functioning of the market.