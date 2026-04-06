Reliance Industries (RIL) share price

Share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) hit an over 10-month low of ₹1,300.20, falling 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.41 per cent at 22,619.45 at 11:00 AM.

The stock price of the country’s most-valued company in terms of market capitalisation quoted at its lowest level since April 25, 2025. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹1,114.85 on April 7, 2025. The stock has corrected by 19 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,611.80 touched on January 5, 2026.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE A sharp correction in the stock price has seen the market capitalisation of RIL fall below ₹18 trillion. Currently, RIL's market capitalisation stands at ₹17.6 trillion, the exchange data shows. What’s making Street nervous? Shares of RIL are under pressure, and have declined by 8 per cent in the past five trading days after the government’s decision to levy export duty on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF, or jet fuel) raised concerns over margins. On Friday, March 27, 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would levy duties of ₹21.5 per litre on diesel and ₹29.5 per litre on ATF to “ensure adequate availability of these products for domestic consumption”.

READ | Wipro rises 3% on 8-year strategic deal worth over $1 bn from Olam Group The government announced the imposition of a windfall tax of ₹21.5/₹29.5 per ltr on HSD/ATF exports. Assuming the tax is not applicable on RIL’s SEZ volumes (was applicable only for initial fortnight post Russia-Ukraine war); analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimate an impact of ~$2/bbl on overall gross refining margin (GRM). While recent HSD GRMs have been in the $50-60/bbl range and refiners, including RIL, are making higher profits vs. before the Israel-Iran war, actual refining profitability may be lower than what headline GRMs suggest due to: (1) higher fuel loss at complex refineries (2-3%), translating into ~$2- 3/bbl impact; (2) a sharp rise in VLCC freight costs (~$2/bbl impact); and (3) export tax calculations are likely based on GRMs over Brent, whereas crude sourcing currently often involves paying a premium (thus overstating GRMs).