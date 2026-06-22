Reliance rallies 3% post AGM, Jio IPO approval; brokerages remain upbeat

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price

Share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) was trading firm, rallying up to 3 per cent to ₹1,345.45 on the BSE in the Monday’s intra-day trade after the company’s 49th annual general meeting (AGM) delivered concrete event-driven catalysts, including Jio IPO.

At 09:36 AM; RIL stock was quoting 2.3 per cent higher at ₹1,339.75 on the BSE. The stock hit a low of ₹1,314.40 in intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 77,144.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE However, in the past six months, RIL has underperformed the market by falling 15 per cent, as against 10 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past one year, the stock was down 8 per cent, as compared to 5.7 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

Brokerages upbeat on RIL stock In the AGM speech, RIL’s chairman, Mukesh Ambani, announced the company's ambition to more than double its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the next five years, along with the DRHP filing and the imminent listing of Jio Platforms (JPL). The chairman also announced a deeper push into manufacturing across fresh produce, apparel, and consumer electronics, while reiterating the target of achieving ₹1 trillion in gross revenue for Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL, the FMCG arm) by FY30. Further, emphasized on five major value creation pathways for RIL (reinventing the O2C biz, accelerating commissioning and early revenue generation in New Energy, scaling Reliance Intelligence, turning RCPL into India’s largest FMCG, and enabling $125-150 billion exports by 2032).

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated a 'BUY' rating on RIL with a target price of ₹1,655 post the AGM. The brokerage firm expects RJio to remain the biggest growth driver (digital to contribute 80 per cent of RIL’s incremental EBITDA), with 18 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26-28E, driven by the wireless tariff hike (15 per cent in Q2), market share gains in wireless, and the continued ramp-up of Homes and Enterprise offerings. READ | Will RIL stock get a holding company discount following Jio's listing? "The Jio IPO process has formally commenced, while Reliance Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a fourth growth pillar alongside Telecom, Retail and Energy. The New Energy business is set to enter commercialization in FY27 with initial solar revenues and battery commissioning, and RCPL is targeting ₹1 trillion revenues by FY30 as it scales into a leading FMCG platform," said the brokerage firm. RIL is transforming from an energy-led conglomerate into a diversified platform company powered by Digital, Retail, AI and New Energy. Retail and Digital businesses now contribute 50 per cent of group EBITDA, while New Energy and AI are positioned as the next multi-decade growth engines, said analysts at Systematix Institutional Research."The Jio IPO process has formally commenced, while Reliance Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a fourth growth pillar alongside Telecom, Retail and Energy. The New Energy business is set to enter commercialization in FY27 with initial solar revenues and battery commissioning, and RCPL is targeting ₹1 trillion revenues by FY30 as it scales into a leading FMCG platform," said the brokerage firm.