Religare's Ajit Mishra says 24,700 in sight for Nifty; bets on GAIL, HAL

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Ajit Mishra, SVP, research at Religare Broking

Market view

Markets edged higher in a volatile session on Wednesday, extending their ongoing recovery. Both benchmark indices, the Nifty and Sensex, gained around 0.5 per cent, reflecting continued resilience after five consecutive sessions of gains. However, the pace of the recovery remained measured as investors assessed global cues and developments surrounding the US midterm elections.

On the sectoral front, realty, metal and energy stocks outperformed, while IT stocks remained under pressure, declining nearly 1.5 per cent. Broader markets witnessed stronger participation, with the midcap and smallcap indices advancing around 1.6–2.08 per cent, indicating healthy market breadth and relatively stronger buying interest beyond the frontline indices.

On the global front, markets remained mixed as investors assessed the implications of the US midterm election outcome, particularly for AI-related investments, global trade and geopolitical developments. Meanwhile, crude oil prices holding around $103 per barrel provided some relief on the macroeconomic front. Continued foreign investor buying and encouraging domestic earnings also lent support to market sentiment. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The Nifty may witness some consolidation after five consecutive sessions of gains, particularly as the index approaches a crucial long-term moving-average hurdle, the 200-DEMA. Going ahead, the performance of the banking pack, especially leading private sector banks, will be critical in sustaining the recovery and helping the index build a stronger base and inch towards 24,200 next, followed by the 24,400–24,700 zone, while the 23,200–23,500 range is expected to provide immediate support. Meanwhile, participants should remain selective, prioritise stocks displaying relative strength across sectors and avoid averaging down in loss-making counters that continue to lag the broader recovery.

Stocks to buy today recommendations GAIL (India) Limited: LTP: ₹186.22 Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹200 | Stop loss: ₹179 GAIL has registered a decisive upside breakout, supported by a strong bullish candle and substantial volume expansion, signaling renewed accumulation and improving demand. The stock has reclaimed its short, medium and long-term EMAs, strengthening its technical configuration. Sustained buying interest could extend the ongoing recovery, with minor consolidation along the way. Traders may consider long positions within the recommended price range. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: LTP: ₹5,079 Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹5,470 | Stop loss: ₹4,890 HAL has maintained its underlying strength following a breakout from a broader triangular pattern and continues to sustain above the breakout zone. The stock subsequently witnessed a period of tight consolidation above the neckline and key weekly averages, forming an elevated base. It has now established a fresh buying pivot, with recent price action indicating renewed buying interest and the potential onset of the next leg of the up move. The favourable price structure and supportive indicator setup further reinforce the positive outlook. Traders can consider accumulating the stock on a cash delivery basis.