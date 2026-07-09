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Rental income trajectory of The Phoenix Mills gets a consumption boost

Robust consumption growth, improving office occupancy and healthy hotel performance in the June quarter have reinforced brokerages' positive outlook on The Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills
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Phoenix Mills posted strong June-quarter operational growth, driven by robust mall consumption, improving office leasing and healthy hotel performance, boosting broker optimism.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 7:00 PM IST
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The largest listed mall owner and operator in the country, The Phoenix Mills delivered a strong performance in the June quarter, riding on robust consumption growth, office leasing momentum, and healthy operational metrics for the hotel segment. Given the better-than-expected performance, brokerages are positive on the outlook for its key categories. The stock gained over 3 per cent in trade on Thursday, taking the cumulative gains over the past month to about 20 per cent. At the current price of Rs 2,088, the stock trades at 23 times its FY28 enterprise value to operating profit.
 
Consumption at its operational malls during the June quarter came in at Rs 4,727 crore, up 32 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 11 per cent on a sequential basis. This was much higher than the Street's expectation of 25 per cent growth for the quarter. HSBC Research points out that this is the third consecutive quarter of 25 per cent-plus consumption growth for the mall operator. The brokerage highlights the strong revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth across both hotel assets, with office occupancy inching up slightly. It has an Accumulate recommendation with a target price of Rs 2,230.
 
The performance, according to the company, was supported by healthy consumption trends across the portfolio, with double-digit growth across most assets. The company has repositioned some of its assets, and its premiumisation initiatives are aimed at improving the tenant mix and customer experience. During the quarter, Phoenix MarketCity Pune was relaunched as Phoenix Avenue of Stars.
 
As was the case in previous quarters, Q1FY27F retail income growth is expected to lag consumption growth. However, given the consumption beat, Nomura Research has raised its Q1FY27 retail income growth estimate by 3 per cent and now expects retail income to grow to Rs 610 crore. This is 20 per cent higher year-on-year compared with the previous estimate of 17 per cent. The brokerage has a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 2,023.
 
The office portfolio too witnessed higher interest from clients, with portfolio leased occupancy improving to 72 per cent as of June 2026 from 70 per cent as of March 2026. While gross leasing of 1.9 lakh sq ft was completed during the quarter, the company is eyeing further improvement in occupancy as leasing activity remains healthy.
 
The hotel portfolio also delivered a strong performance, with The St Regis Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott Agra recording RevPAR growth of 15 per cent year-on-year and 23 per cent year-on-year, respectively, supported by healthy occupancies and double-digit growth in room rates.
 
JP Morgan Research has an Overweight rating on the company with a target price of Rs 2,000. It flags investor concerns that easing gold prices could weigh on consumption growth and, therefore, rentals. However, jewellery accounted for 16 per cent of consumption in FY26, despite occupying a trading area of just 2 per cent. Further, profit-sharing on rentals from jewellery tenants is relatively limited, which the brokerage believes caps downside risk.
 
Approximately 90 per cent of the company's rental income is fixed, providing strong downside protection, while the remaining 10 per cent comes from revenue share, capturing the upside of tenant consumption growth, SBI Securities said. The company's growth is being driven by retail repositioning, marquee brand additions, office portfolio expansion, residential cash flows, and disciplined financial management, it added. It has a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,230.
   

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Topics :Phoenix Millsretail mallsOffice leasingStock Analysis

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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