Rental income trajectory of The Phoenix Mills gets a consumption boost

The largest listed mall owner and operator in the country, The Phoenix Mills delivered a strong performance in the June quarter, riding on robust consumption growth, office leasing momentum, and healthy operational metrics for the hotel segment. Given the better-than-expected performance, brokerages are positive on the outlook for its key categories. The stock gained over 3 per cent in trade on Thursday, taking the cumulative gains over the past month to about 20 per cent. At the current price of Rs 2,088, the stock trades at 23 times its FY28 enterprise value to operating profit.

Consumption at its operational malls during the June quarter came in at Rs 4,727 crore, up 32 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 11 per cent on a sequential basis. This was much higher than the Street's expectation of 25 per cent growth for the quarter. HSBC Research points out that this is the third consecutive quarter of 25 per cent-plus consumption growth for the mall operator. The brokerage highlights the strong revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth across both hotel assets, with office occupancy inching up slightly. It has an Accumulate recommendation with a target price of Rs 2,230.