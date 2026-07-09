Rental income trajectory of The Phoenix Mills gets a consumption boost

JP Morgan Research has an Overweight rating on the company with a target price of Rs 2,000. It flags investor concerns that easing gold prices could weigh on consumption growth and, therefore, rentals. However, jewellery accounted for 16 per cent of consumption in FY26, despite occupying a trading area of just 2 per cent. Further, profit-sharing on rentals from jewellery tenants is relatively limited, which the brokerage believes caps downside risk.
Approximately 90 per cent of the company's rental income is fixed, providing strong downside protection, while the remaining 10 per cent comes from revenue share, capturing the upside of tenant consumption growth, SBI Securities said. The company's growth is being driven by retail repositioning, marquee brand additions, office portfolio expansion, residential cash flows, and disciplined financial management, it added. It has a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,230.