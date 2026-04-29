Results optimism lifts markets, but rising crude prices cap gains

Investor sentiment was supported by the absence of major negative surprises in the earnings season, barring subdued growth guidance from information technology (IT) companies. Early results have been largely positive, with banks, non-bank lenders, and metal companies reporting better-than-expected numbers.

However, a spike in crude oil prices limited the upside. Brent crude was trading at $107 per barrel, up 3 per cent, amid continued tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and reports of the US maintaining its blockade of Iranian ports. The disruption threatens supplies through the key shipping route, which handles nearly a fifth of global oil trade, leaving import-dependent economies such as India exposed to higher energy costs.