Retaggio Industries IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Retaggio Industries is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, April 3, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Retaggio Industries is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, April 3, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Retaggio Industries, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, April 2, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 1.86 times, according to the data available on the BSE.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status online:

Check Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Retaggio Industries IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹15.50 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, March 27, 2025, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025. It was available at ₹25 per share, with a lot size of 6,000 shares.

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Gretex Corporate Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Retaggio Industries intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering for repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities and for working capital requirements.

Retaggio Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Retaggio Industries were trading flat at around ₹25 per share in the grey markets on Thursday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Retaggio Industries IPO stands at nil as of Thursday, April 3.

Shares of Retaggio Industries are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, April 7, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Retaggio Industries

Established in 2022, Retaggio Industries is a jewellery manufacturer that produces a range of products, including gold and diamond jewellery, precious stones, and bullion. The company's product line includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other decorative pieces. Retaggio Industries has an in-house design team that focuses on customer needs and market analysis.