Retaggio Industries IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

The company aims to raise ₹15.50 crore through the public issue by offering an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Retaggio Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Retaggio Industries opened for public subscription today, March 27, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹15.50 crore through the public issue. The SME offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
Retaggio Industries IPO price band, lot size
Retaggio Industries IPO is available at ₹ 25 per shares, with a lot size of 6,000 shares. A retail investor can bid a minimum of one lot of 6,000 equity shares with an investment amount of ₹1,50,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals is ₹3,00,000 for two lots. 
Retaggio Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of Retaggio Industries were trading flat at ₹25 each, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Retaggio Industries IPO remains nil as of Thursday, March 27.  Read: Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO closes today; subscription rises 4x, GMP up 11%
 
Retaggio Industries IPO allotment date, listing date

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Retaggio Industries IPO is set to conclude on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Following the closing of the subscription window the basis of allotment of company’s share is likely to be finalised on Thursday, April 3, 2025.
 
Shares of Retaggio Industries are expected to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, April 7, 2025. 
Retaggio Industries IPO registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar of the issue, while the Gretex Corporate Services acts the sole book-running lead manager.  Check: Desco Infratech IPO allotment status
 
Retaggio Industries IPO objective
According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities, as well as for the working capital requirements.
 
About Retaggio Industries
Retaggio Industries is a Jewellery manufacturing company with a strong presence and experience in catering to B2B segment of the industry. the comapny specialises in the production and sale of a wide range of jewellery products, including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, precious stones, and other fancy jewellery and bullion in the form of coins and bars. Jewellery manufacturing is the process of designing and creating jewellery, including rings, bangles, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other types of decorative pieces. Retaggio Industries specialises in crafting heritage and high-end jewelry pieces, emphasizing craftsmanship and unique designs.
 
First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

