Home / Markets / News / Retaggio Industries IPO listing: Shares list flat on BSE SME on April 7

Retaggio Industries IPO listing: Shares list flat on BSE SME on April 7

Retaggio Industries shares listed at ₹25.10, up ₹0.10 or 0.40 per cent from the issue price of ₹25 following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO)

IPo listing
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 10:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Retaggio Industries IPO listing: Shares of jewellery manufacturer Retaggio Industries made a muted debut on the BSE SME on Monday, April 7, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at ₹25.10, up ₹0.10 or 0.40 per cent from the issue price of ₹25.
 
Retaggio Industries' IPO listing came in line with the grey market estimates, as the company's shares, ahead of the listing, were trading flat at around ₹25 per share in the grey markets, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 
Retaggio Industries IPO details
Retaggio Industries' IPO is a fixed-price issue of ₹15.50 crores, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. It was available for subscription from Thursday, March 27, 2025, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
 
The public offering of Retaggio Industries was available at ₹25 per share, with a lot size of 6,000 shares.
 
Retaggio Industries received strong demand from investors for its public issue, as it was oversubscribed by nearly 1.86 times, according to the data available on the BSE. The basis of allotment of the company's shares was finalized on Thursday, April 3, 2025.  Also Read: Sensex, Nifty crash on 'Black Monday' - Why stock market is falling today?

Also Read

Infonative Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Retaggio Industries IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹2,503 crore worth shares in April-May 2025

Shri Ahimsa Naturals post solid debut, shares list at 18% premium

Retaggio Industries IPO ends today; subscription crosses 1x, GMP flat

 
In its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Retaggio Industries stated that it would utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities, as well as for working capital requirements.
 
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Gretex Corporate Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering. Gretex Share Broking is the market maker for the Retaggio Industries IPO.
 
Retaggio Industries
Incorporated in 2022, Retaggio Industries is a jewellery manufacturer. The company produces high-end jewellery pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Retaggio Industries has its roots in M/s Vaibhav Gems, established in 2012. The company has an in-house design team focused on customer demand and market analysis.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 3,050 pts to 72,330 as tariffs take toll; IT, metal drag 5-8%

Tata Capital, Boat take confidential IPO route; submit DRHPs to Sebi

US futures, oil dive as markets hungry for rapid tariff cuts from Trump

Stock market trading guide, Apr 7: Nikkei hits lower limit, US tariff woes

Stocks to Watch Today, April 7: RIL, OIL, Tata Motors, IndusInd, Tata Steel

Topics :IPO listing timeBSE SMESME IPOshare marketIPO GMP

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story