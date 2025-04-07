Retaggio Industries IPO listing: Shares list flat on BSE SME on April 7

Retaggio Industries IPO listing: Shares of jewellery manufacturer Retaggio Industries made a muted debut on the BSE SME on Monday, April 7, following the completion of its Shares of jewellery manufacturer Retaggio Industries made a muted debut on the BSE SME on Monday, April 7, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at ₹25.10, up ₹0.10 or 0.40 per cent from the issue price of ₹25.

Retaggio Industries' IPO listing came in line with the grey market estimates, as the company's shares, ahead of the listing, were trading flat at around ₹25 per share in the grey markets, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Retaggio Industries IPO details

Retaggio Industries' IPO is a fixed-price issue of ₹15.50 crores, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 6.19 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. It was available for subscription from Thursday, March 27, 2025, to Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The public offering of Retaggio Industries was available at ₹25 per share, with a lot size of 6,000 shares.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty crash on 'Black Monday' - Why stock market is falling today? Retaggio Industries received strong demand from investors for its public issue, as it was oversubscribed by nearly 1.86 times, according to the data available on the BSE. The basis of allotment of the company's shares was finalized on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

In its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Retaggio Industries stated that it would utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the repayment/prepayment of certain debt facilities, as well as for working capital requirements.

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Gretex Corporate Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering. Gretex Share Broking is the market maker for the Retaggio Industries IPO.

Retaggio Industries

Incorporated in 2022, Retaggio Industries is a jewellery manufacturer. The company produces high-end jewellery pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Retaggio Industries has its roots in M/s Vaibhav Gems, established in 2012. The company has an in-house design team focused on customer demand and market analysis.