Retail holding tops FIIs in 118 Nifty 500 stocks since March 2024; who won?

In last two financial years, retail investors increased holding in 118 Nifty 500 stocks where FIIs cut stake; of these 65 stocks trade below March 2024 levels amid tepid market mood, shows data.

Retail investors shareholding rise in 118 Nifty 500 stocks versus FIIs holding, shows data. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)