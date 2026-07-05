Home / Markets / News / Retail investor flows rebound in H1CY26 with ₹57,203 crore inflows

Retail investor flows rebound in H1CY26 with ₹57,203 crore inflows

The data shows a rebound in the investor interest despite the global uncertainty

Retail investors, Indian equities, retail inflows, stock market, Nifty, DII inflows, mutual funds, demat accounts, IPO market, domestic institutional investors, equity investing, H1CY26, market rally, investor sentiment, Indian stock market, global u
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Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 9:03 PM IST
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Retail investors recorded net inflows of ₹57,203 crore into Indian equities in the first half of calendar year 2026 compared to ₹1,884 crore inflows in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from the exchanges.
 
The data shows a rebound in the investor interest despite the global uncertainty. Experts noted that with easing of the geopolitical tensions in June, the investor interest in returning though with caution and in selective pockets. The year 2025 had witnessed a net outflow of ₹1,715 crore after a record net buying of ₹1.67 trillion in the previous year. The outflow was on the back of profit booking and bouts of global uncertainty.
 
In June, benchmark index Nifty gained over 1.3 per cent and the momentum has continued so far in the first week of July. While the global volatility has kept the IPO (initial public offering) market tepid in this year so far, the demat additions have also slowed with account openings in May 2026 at 2.2 million compared to the six month average of 2.7 million.
 
The market rally after the lows during Covid pandemic marked a significant shift in how retail investors traded. After a continued selling record from 2016 to 2019, the Indian markets saw five years of  continuous net buying by retail investors, before the blip in 2025.
 
On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) such as mutual funds continued their buying momentum in H1CY26 with a net inflow of ₹4.7 trillion, up from the ₹3.57 trillion in H1CY25. 
 
 
   

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Topics :Stock MarketRetail investorsIndian equitiesRetail

First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

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