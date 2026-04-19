Retail investors dial down equity exposure after 6 years of rising bets
According to the report, the number of investors participating in the cash segment declined to 35.8 million in FY26 from 37.7 million in FY25Khushboo Tiwari
According to the report, the number of investors participating in the cash segment declined to 35.8 million in FY26 from 37.7 million in FY25Khushboo Tiwari
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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 10:02 PM IST