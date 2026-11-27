Stocks with high foreign ownership rallied sharply over the past month as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped nearly ₹1.4 trillion into Indian equities since the start of November. However, analysts said retail investors should look at who owns these stocks and who may sell before chasing hot foreign money.

Over the past month, the Nifty is up 13.8 per cent while the Nifty FPI 150 index is up 11 per cent. But if we look at the top 15 companies with the highest FPI holdings, then the market cap (mcap) of these firms is up by 23 per cent.

FPIs, or overseas funds that buy listed shares, own an average 53.4 per cent of these 15 companies. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), such as mutual funds and insurers, own another 20.4 per cent. But some of these companies have foreign holdings through foreign corporate bodies and that gets classified as FPIs.

For example, one manufacturing stock has 7 per cent FPI holding and foreign companies together hold more than 55 per cent in it. It is classified as FPI favourite. The stock’s one-month return was 30 per cent as of November 26. A fintech stock, where FPI holding is 4.05 per cent and foreign companies hold 60.12 per cent, also returned 30 per cent over the past month. “High foreign ownership in this list is not the same thing as fresh FPI buying,” said Gaurav Arora, head of research at SAHI, a discount broker and trading platform for equities, derivatives and commodities.

He added, “In these, a large part of the foreign stake is pre-initial public offering (pre-IPO) venture and private equity capital that became public shareholding on listing.” Five among the 15 companies that recently listed are Zetwerk, Turtlemint, Meesho, Groww (Billionbrains) and Urban Company. Apurva Sheth, head of research at Samco Securities, called for tracking how foreign holding changes over time. “A useful trend for retail investors to track is whether FPIs have consistently increased their stake in a company over the past 2-4 quarters,” he said. “This can be corroborated with FPI sectoral purchase and selling data, published every fortnight. It shows whether institutional interest in the sector is strengthening or beginning to taper off.”

The rally in these stocks may already be slowing. Over the past week, the 15 stocks only gained an average 2.5 per cent. “Retail investors should treat this as two lists, not one,” said Arora. “The lenders and hospital chains are long-term holdings where entry price matters more than the latest month's return.” He said that in the newly-listed names, early foreign backers are potential sellers, and while some are already out of lock-in. “So, a high FPI stake may be supply waiting to come, not just a vote of confidence,” he said. Sheth also said investors should watch promoters, founders or groups that control a company.