Retail investors slow fresh investments, but aren't withdrawing: HSBC MF

New investors should start investing in the markets with a simple index fund tracking the Sensex or Nifty and should avoid exotic index strategies or complex products until they fully understand them, said Kailash Kulkarni, chief executive officer at HSBC Mutual Fund in an interview with Puneet Wadhwa in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

Markets have been volatile due to geopolitics and trade tensions. Given these concerns, are valuations now attractive enough for investors with a 12-month perspective?

In India, there are broadly two kinds of investors. First are the sophisticated investors who are valuation led focusing on metrics such as earnings multiples, ratios, and other financial metrics. Others, particularly long-term investors and many retail participants, are led by their broader conviction in India’s structural growth and the stock market’s long-term prospects.

If you look at 2025, it has been a volatile year. For nearly eight months, markets remained weak, before recovering in recent months. Mid and small caps have remained more uneven, ending the year negative overall. Globally several markets performed well—Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, and others. Against that backdrop, India’s relative valuation premium has moderated compared to earlier periods, which could likely draw sophisticated investors back to India. More importantly, India’s macro and micro fundamentals remain strong on the backdrop of a supportive domestic demand and improving corporate balance sheets. In the near-term, however, global uncertainties could affect risk appetite and investors could prefer to wait for things to ease before increasing their exposure.

Why can’t foreign investors simply look past these short-term concerns and invest in India for the long term? It is not correct to say that foreign investors are not investing in India. Many of them do have a long-term view on India and continue to invest, however, they also have to manage near-term volatility, risks and relative value across markets. For instance, some may prefer the safety of earning around 4 per cent on US government securities rather than dealing with the uncertainty in the global environment. So, the issue is not the absence of foreign investment, but that we would like to see larger inflows. Once global uncertainties settle – as we had started to see until early March—flows could improve again.

What about retail investors? Is there redemption pressure? Not really. Retail investors may have slowed down fresh investments, but (they) are not withdrawing money. That is an important distinction. Compare this with 10–15 years ago, when market volatility used to trigger panic selling. Today that behavior has largely disappeared. Indian retail investors have matured significantly. Before COVID-19, India had roughly 1.8 crore investors in the markets. Post-COVID, that number has grown to around 6 crore. Many investors who have been in the market for a decade have experienced multiple volatility and recovery cycles. They have seen corrections of 10–35 per cent during events like the COVID lockdown or geopolitical crises—but they have also seen markets recover within 6–12 months.

Because of this experience, investors now understand that panicking and withdrawing money can turn a temporary loss into a permanent one. That maturity is clearly visible among Indian investors. Are investment opportunities shrinking because of valuation concerns and global uncertainty? On the contrary, opportunities in India are increasing. One major reason is the surge in initial public offers (IPOs). Calendar year 2025 (CY25) saw a record number of IPOs. Many of these companies operate in sectors where there are no large-cap players—only mid- and small-cap companies. That expands the opportunity set for investors. Even if market volatility delays some IPOs temporarily, the pipeline remains strong.

Another major change over the last decade is corporate governance. Business owners now clearly understand that good governance and transparency lead to better valuations. As a result, companies have cleaner balance-sheets and are improving (investor) communication. That cultural shift is very positive. Overall, the opportunity set in India today is far larger than it was earlier. Is the risk-reward favorable for equity investors? Which segments should they focus on? It depends on the investor’s experience and risk appetite. Personally, as an experienced investor, I would allocate more to mid- and small-caps because if India grows faster than the rest of the world, these companies should grow faster as well. However, that growth comes with significant volatility. If you are a new investor, it is better to start with a simple index fund tracking the Sensex or Nifty. Avoid exotic index strategies or complex products until you fully understand them. For moderately conservative investors, a flexi-cap fund that is largely large-cap oriented could be suitable. Investors must understand the fund’s style before investing.

What are the next growth drivers for the mutual fund industry? One of the biggest risks today is investor expectations. From 2021 to 2024, markets delivered exceptional returns—18 per cent, 20 per cent, even 30 per cent in some cases. If new investors enter the market expecting 20 per cent returns every year, they are likely to be disappointed. The risk isn’t necessarily losing, it is having unrealistic expectations. A major growth opportunity is the expansion of the investor base. Even today, India still has a relatively small number of market participants. I believe the number of investors could double over the next three to four years. Clear, consistent communication from fund managers will be critical for that.

What is the outlook for corporate earnings? There is a broad consensus that corporate earnings growth could return to double digits after being in the single digits for the last couple of years. However, it is too early to judge how recent geopolitical developments will affect inflation and earnings. If the current situation persists for six months, the impact could be meaningful. If it resolves in a few weeks, the impact may be limited. One advantage India has is resilience. Our economy is relatively less dependent on external factors than many others. Corporate balance sheets are healthier, debt levels have declined, and companies have the capacity to produce and sell more goods—across categories, from automobiles to consumer appliances. That supports confidence in future earnings growth.