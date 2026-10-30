Retail investors tap $234 mn in margin funding to trade Jio on debut day

Indian retail investors borrowed ₹2,228 crore ($234.06 million) to buy Jio Platforms shares ​on Wednesday, making it the fourth-largest margin-funded stock in the country, as strong listing-day demand encouraged traders to take on more risk.

Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom and digital company jumped 26.7% in debut trade, valuing it at around $137 billion and making it India's ‌second-largest listed company by market capitalisation.

The heavy ​first-day borrowing in Jio Platforms ​comes weeks after a wave of retail margin-call liquidations cut India's overall cash ​market margin trading book to ₹1.51 trillion as of October 28 from a record ₹1.59 trillion on September 30.

"Naturally, (Jio Platforms) would draw interest from investors across the board. In that sense, it was bound to become eligible ... ​sooner or later," said Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey Finserv. The margin trading ‌facility (MTF) is an exchange-approved product that allows traders and investors to borrow ​money on interest from brokers to buy actively traded stocks. The National Stock Exchange of India classified Jio Platforms under Group 1 securities on debut, and the BSE under a similar ‌Group A category, making the ​stock eligible for margin funding from ‌its very first session. Only HDFC Bank, Jio's parent Reliance Industries and BSE Ltd ‌have larger MTF positions, according to data from the NSE and the ​BSE as of October 28.