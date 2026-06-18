RIL AGM 2026 expectations: Ahead of the upcoming Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) Annual General Meeting (AGM), set to take place on June 19, expectations are high. The key areas of focus can be divided into five main parts:

1. Jio Platforms IPO timeline: Management previously indicated that they would target a listing for Jio Platforms during the first half of the calendar year 2026. Since that window is fast approaching, the street will be keenly watching for a firm timeline regarding the Management previously indicated that they would target a listing for Jio Platforms during the first half of the calendar year 2026. Since that window is fast approaching, the street will be keenly watching for a firm timeline regarding the Jio Platforms IPO

A clear schedule will be an important re-rating trigger, potentially leading to a better-than-expected listing and an upgraded outlook for Reliance on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation basis.

2. New Energy business commercialisation: Reliance has been investing heavily in its New Energy business over the last four to five years. While this segment has historically been a drag on overall cash flow and the balance sheet, it is now on the verge of kickstarting commercial operations. The New Energy business spans multiple sub-sectors, encompassing an entire ecosystem around: Solar energy

Green hydrogen

Battery storage This segment is expected to be one of the fastest-growing verticals for RIL over the next three to four years, with the potential to contribute close to ₹10,000 to ₹11,000 crore in profitability by 2030. Any commentary or clarity on this business will be highly appreciated by the street.

3. Reliance Retail growth strategy: During the last AGM, management guided that its During the last AGM, management guided that its Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) business, along with Jio Platforms, could double in size over five years. With one year already passed, the market will look for guidance during the remaining four years regarding the growth trajectory. The retail business witnessed a slight slowdown in FY26 due to multiple macroeconomic headwinds and challenges. As consumer sentiment improves and Reliance expands its offerings across multiple product lines, investors will closely monitor the future outlook for the retail segment. 4. Traditional Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) outlook: RIL’s traditional Oil & Gas and Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business faced significant challenges during FY26. Higher crude oil prices and supply-side disruptions during parts of the year, coupled with rising input costs on the petrochemical side, impacted performance.

The market will closely examine the outlook for the O2C and petrochemical business. However, the primary focus of this AGM is expected to shift toward the non-oil and gas segments, as they are anticipated to be the key growth drivers for Reliance over the next three to five years. As the revenue contribution from non-O2C businesses increases, it increases the probability of a valuation re-rating. 5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy: Investors are eager to see Reliance's overarching strategy and participation in the AI space. During the last AGM, partnerships were announced with Meta to leverage AI opportunities. The street is looking forward to seeing how Reliance plans to monetize the ongoing AI boom, whether through: