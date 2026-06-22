RIL AGM outcome: Tech analyst sees up to 13% upside in the stock

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes that the recent pullback in RIL stock is showing signs of recovery, and adds that a breakout above ₹1,380 could signal a trend reversal.

RIL stock outlook post AGM: Breakout above ₹1,380 can signal trend reversal, says Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking.