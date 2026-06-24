RIL, BEL, Lenskart, Delhivery among Motilal Oswal's top monthly picks

Top monthly stock picks by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk: Analysts are bullish on Reliance, Bharat Electronics, ACME Solar, Delhivery, Gokaldas Exports and Lenskart.

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk recommends 2 stocks each from large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap space in their monthly picks.