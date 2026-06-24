RIL, BEL, Lenskart, Delhivery among Motilal Oswal's top monthly picks

Monthly stock picks by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk Large-caps
Reliance Industries (RIL)
Target Price: ₹1,655 Reliance Industries
is expected to enter its next phase of growth, driven by continued momentum across its digital, retail, and new energy businesses.
The telecom segment is likely to remain the largest growth driver, supported by tariff hikes, market share gains, and the ongoing expansion of home broadband and enterprise services.
Retail is projected to benefit from store additions, improved productivity, and the scaling up of hyperlocal offerings, while investments in artificial intelligence and clean energy are expected to strengthen long-term growth prospects.
Although the O2C business may witness only a modest recovery amid industry headwinds, consolidated EBITDA and profit are estimated to grow at around 9–10 per cent CAGR over FY26–28. With capital expenditure expected to moderate, Reliance is also well positioned to generate strong free cash flows and gradually reduce net debt.
Bharat Electronics (BEL)
Target Price: ₹510 Bharat Electronics Limited
is entering a strong order inflow cycle, supported by large opportunities across air defence, electronic warfare, radar, missile, naval, and anti-drone programs.
Management sees an additional INR200–250b order opportunity over the next 2–3 years post-QRSAM, providing robust revenue visibility. The evolving defence environment and increasing focus on indigenization continue to strengthen BEL’s positioning across high-priority domestic and export segments. A large order backlog, healthy execution, and sustained margin profile are expected to support earnings growth and operating leverage. Mid-caps
Acme Solar Holdings
Target Price: ₹410 ACME Solar
remains well positioned to benefit from India’s accelerating renewable and energy storage transition, supported by strong execution across solar and BESS projects. Secured PPAs for 65 per cent of its 5GW pipeline and rising merchant BESS exposure provide strong medium-term revenue visibility and potential margin expansion.
ACME reported an operationally steady 4QFY26, with revenue/EBITDA at INR5.5b/INR4.8b, while PAT stood at INR1.3b, aided by higher other income. Operational capacity reached ~2.99GW, while 2.3GWh BESS capacity has started contributing through merchant and short-term peak power opportunities.
Management targets commissioning 1.5GW renewable capacity and ~10GWh BESS by FY27-end, with merchant BESS margins guided at 75-80 per cent. Lower financing costs, improving execution visibility and disciplined capital allocation support earnings growth outlook.
Lenskart Solutions
Target Price: ₹650
Lenskart has built a differentiated omnichannel eyewear platform through vertically integrated manufacturing, supply-chain automation, technology-led customer acquisition, and a multi-brand portfolio across mass and premium categories.
Expanding organized penetration, improving operating leverage, disciplined working-capital management, and low leverage support scalable profitability and earnings visibility.
Lenskart delivered a strong 4QFY26 driven by operating leverage, premiumization-led ASP expansion, and sustained volume momentum. Consolidated revenue grew 41 per cent YoY, while EBITDA doubled with ~380bp margin expansion. Adjusted PAT surged 2.3x YoY excluding the prior-year Owndays-related one-off gain.
We expect growth momentum to remain supported by accelerated store additions, deeper Tier-2 penetration, AI-led operating transformation, and supply-chain localization initiatives. Margins are expected to improve through sourcing efficiencies and operating leverage, while revenue, EBITDA, and PAT are projected to deliver 25 per cent/42 per cent/44 per cent CAGR over FY26-28E. Small-Caps
Delhivery
Target Price: ₹580 Delhivery
remains well-positioned to benefit from ongoing consolidation in the express logistics market, with weaker and loss-making players gradually losing share to larger, well-capitalized operators. Its technology-led logistics network, automated capacity management, and expanding reach continue to improve efficiency and support faster deliveries amid rising e-commerce penetration.
The acquisition of Ecom Express further strengthens network density, scale, and market share, while improving profitability and operating leverage.
We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14 per cent/44 per cent/54 per cent over FY25–28, supported by strong growth in transportation and express parcel businesses, reinforcing a positive long-term outlook.
Gokaldas Exports
Target Price: ₹1,110
Gokaldas Exports operates across India, Kenya, and Ethiopia, with garment manufacturing capacity of about 92 million pieces annually (52 million in India and 40 million through Atraco in East Africa). It also owns a 19 per cent stake in BTPL, strengthening fabric sourcing and integration.
The India garment business is projected to grow at a 10 per cent CAGR during FY26–FY28 with operating margins of 12–13 per cent. Atraco is expected to deliver a 26 per cent CAGR over the same period, supported by higher utilization, while BTPL is projected to generate ₹6.6 billion in revenue by FY28.
Gokaldas Exports has long-term direct partnerships with major brands including Gap Inc., Carhartt, Columbia Sportswear, JCPenney, and Abercrombie & Fitch. These top five customers contribute roughly 65–70 per cent of revenue, while still offering room for deeper penetration.
The company is expected to deliver FY26–FY28 CAGR of 18 per cent in revenue, 33 per cent in EBITDA, and 73 per cent in profit after tax (PAT), driven by expansion in its Indian operations and strong support from its African manufacturing platform.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are their own.)