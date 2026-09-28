RIL, Jio Fin, Maruti, Tata Consumer, TaMo PV, HUL, Wipro hit 52-week lows

Seven out of Nifty 50 stocks hit their respective 52-week lows in Monday's trade as the benchmark index slipped more than 1 per cent as high crude oil prices and a spike in global bond yields dented market sentiment.

Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services , Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Hindustan Unilever and Wipro among the Nifty 50 were trading at their respective 52-week lows. These stocks shed up to 38 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026, against a 13 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Besides these 7 stocks, another 28 stocks from the Nifty 500 also hit 52-week lows. The list includes ACC, Ambuja Cements, India Cements, Bank of Baroda, CESC, Britannia Industries, Crompton Greaves Consumer Products, Havells India, REC, Power Finance Corporation and UPL.

ALSO READ | Market crash wipes off nearly ₹6 trn; Sensex down 1,040 pts: 5 key factors At 11:58 AM on Monday, the Nifty 50 quoted 1.4 per cent lower at 22,819.40 on the NSE. In the past month, the index slipped 5.6 per cent, while it tanked 12.7 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026. Brent crude at $106 and the US 10-year yield at 5.2 per cent are strong headwinds weighing on markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), after turning buyers in July and August have again turned sellers in September. This scenario will keep the market under pressure in the near-term, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

From the market perspective an important trend is that even though FPIs are sellers in large-caps, they continue to buy mid-and small-caps despite their elevated valuations. The broader market is where the momentum is. This is likely to be a short-term phase. The valuation differential between large-caps on one side and mid-and small-caps on the other, will not last long. A reversion to mean is inevitable. This will happen only when crude and US bond yields cool, added Vijaykumar. ALSO READ | ₹31 trn wiped out; nearly 40% of Nifty stocks down over 20% from 52-wk high Meanwhile, after touching an all-time high in September 2024, the Indian equity market has undergone a prolonged phase of consolidation, marked by both time and price correction. Persistent global, geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds have heightened volatility across global and Indian markets, dragging down the Nifty-50 by 12 per cent from its 2024 peak, while mid- and small-caps remained nearly flat.

Despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds, energy price volatility and bouts of macro uncertainty, India’s economy and corporates have demonstrated resilience during the extreme volatility seen in the past two years. The 7.8 per cent GDP print in 1QFY27, robust GST collections, healthy credit growth, strong auto volumes, and the steady recovery in corporate earnings from the FY25 lows indicate underlying economic strength, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in its India Strategy report. A favourable policy environment, active Reserve Bank of India (RBI) liquidity management, steady DII flows and an estimated 16 per cent profit after tax compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for both MOFSL Universe and Nifty over FY26-28E provide further support.