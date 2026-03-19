RIL, ONGC, Oil India shares rise up to 3% after crude spikes to $112/bbl

Oil prices rose after Iran attacked several energy facilities across West Asia following a strike on ​its South Pars gas field, a major escalation in Tehran's war with the US and Israel.

According to reports, Iranian missile attacks ​on Ras Laffan, the site of Qatar's core liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing operations, caused "extensive damage" to its energy hub. ​The United Arab Emirates also shut some energy operations, responding to incidents at the Habshan gas facilities and the Bab oil field caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles.

Last checked, Brent futures were up $3.69, or 3.44 per cent, at $111.07 per barrel , while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or 2.38 per cent, to $98.61. Nomura believes Indian refiners have a significantly higher exposure to diesel (50 per cent of output), which should benefit materially from strong diesel cracks. Among stocks, the brokerage sees RIL as the only refiner that will likely benefit from increased refinery margins due to its insignificant fuel retailing footprint (less than 10 per cent of refinery throughput in terms of volume). Overall, Nomura estimates a 2.3 per cent increase in consolidated Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Reliance for every $1 per bbl increase in refinery margins.

Further, if crude prices remain above $100/bbl by the end of March, there is a strong case to bring back SAED (Special Additional Excise Duty) also called the windfall tax on domestic oil producers like ONGC and Oil India, noted Nomura. At a crude price of $100/bbl, the brokerage estimates the SAED equivalent of $25/bbl on domestic crude volumes, which may give the government an additional tax of ₹50,600 crore. According to estimates, the government can provide ₹3 per liter in excise duty relief on petrol/diesel by fully passing the windfall tax collection from crude, as calculated above. Anything above ₹3 per liter may have to be funded via the government budget. Similary, Systematix Institutional Equities, in a report dated March 13, 2026, noted that upstream companies benefit from stronger realizations, risk of implementation of windfall tax looms overhead as crude oil prices surge. It said that gross refining margins (GRMs) have seen a sharp uptick to over $20/bbl in recent days as petrol and diesel cracks hovering near $40/bbl and $80/bbl. Though at current prices, marketing losses on petrol/diesel rose to ₹20/45 per litre, leading to the industry’s daily loss of ₹20,000 crore (₹1,650 crore from diesel and ₹350 crore from petrol). Spot LNG price also moved up over 50 per cent within a month on the back of stoppage of supply from the one of the largest producing country Qatar. This resulted in nearly 25 per cent cut in India’s gas supply which would impact gas utility companies negatively. While the brokerage believes near term volatility would impact the valuation, it still prefers RIL, Petronet LNG, Deep Industries, and Gulf Oil from a long term perspective.