Reliance Industries stock likely to take a hit after muted Q4 show
Weak O2C performance drives analysts to cut target price, earnings estimates even as valuation helps retain 'buy' ratingsRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Weak O2C performance drives analysts to cut target price, earnings estimates even as valuation helps retain 'buy' ratingsRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 11:31 PM IST