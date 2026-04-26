Reliance Industries stock likely to take a hit after muted Q4 show

The brokerage has revised its net profit estimates upwards, citing benefits of higher cracks, upside from higher oil prices in the oil and gas segment and Jio’s average revenue per user-led (ARPU) growth supported by tariff hikes. It has upgraded its target price by ₹25 to ₹1,695 per share, as well as its recommendation to ‘buy’ from ‘accumulate’. With a 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in profits at the operating level (consolidated growth at 4.2 per cent) and accounting for about 42 per cent of consolidated segment profit, Jio was the star of RIL’s Q4 show. Overall revenues of the segment saw a growth of 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y, led by a rise in the number of subscribers by 7.4 per cent and 3.8 per cent uptick in ARPU. Profit growth was also led by a rising share (54 per cent) of the subscriber mix on 5G.