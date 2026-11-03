RIL stock in focus: What next after near 12% surge? Analyst decodes history

An analysis of RIL's 26-year share price data by SAMCO Securities shows that the stock has recorded an average gain of 55.3% in the next 1-year after rallying over 5% in a single trading session.

RIL share price has rallied on an average 55% in the next one year, after registering over 5% gain in a single day, says SAMCO Securities study.