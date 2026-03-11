RIL US refinery may get Venezuelan oil access; need deal clarity: Analysts

Reliance Industries' (RIL's) proposed refining setup in Brownsville, Texas is a good move, analysts said, as it will give the Mukesh Ambani company access not only to the US crude oil, but may also open doors for access to crude oil from Venezuela over time. Investors, however, need to be patient as the benefits will take time to become visible in RIL's financials, they said.

RIL gets a good posturing given the recent developments, according to Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst. "That apart, it is a good diversification from Indian shores for RIL, which has the capability and expertise to process heavier crude oil. A refining setup in the US will also give them access to Texas and possibly Venezuelan crude oil. But it will take time for the benefits to reflect in their financials. At the current levels, one can buy RIL stock, albeit from a long-term perspective," he said.

ALSO READ: Reliance boosts LPG production at Jamnagar to stabilise domestic supply Similarly, Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities believes that the RIL deal with the US seems positive given the current geopolitical environment. "The deal seems positive both for Reliance, and the India-US relationship in the current geopolitical environment. But, we need to await for the nitty-gritties of the deal, as the company is yet to issue any formal announcement," says Bathini. On a year-to-date basis, Reliance stock has underperformed, declining nearly 11 per cent as against an approximate 8 percent drop on the Nifty 50 index. On Wednesday, RIL stock traded almost flat at ₹1400 levels as compared to the Sensex, which slipped 0.8 per cent at 77,611 levels in morning trade.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the opening of a new oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas—the first such project in the US in 50 years—calling it part of a $300 billion deal. However, the details about the financial structure of the deal were unavailable. READ ABOUT IT HERE Crude oil prices, meanwhile, lost ground on Wednesday as investors reacted to President Trump’s intervention in the global oil trade flow via the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. Brent crude oil lost nearly 1.6 per cent to $86.4 a barrel, while the WTI crude shed 1.1 per cent to $82.82 a barrel levels, data showed.

Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Investments affirms that the brokerage house has positive coverage on Reliance, but with regards to the Texas deal would prefer to wait for more clarity from the company. ALSO READ: Reliance Industries likely to get licence from US for Venezuelan oil "Reliance can process high density sour crude because of better technology, hence this makes it a preferred choice (for US). However, it's too early to comment on the development, unless the company issues a statement," he said. The correction in RIL in the last few weeks, according to JM Financial is overdone and the stock is trading close to their bear-case valuation of around Rs 1,275/share.