Rising crude oil, yields sour Nifty; expiry auction adds the sting

Tuesday was the weekly Nifty expiry, with the index again turning volatile during the closing auction session. The indicative equilibrium price collapsed by 460 points within seconds during the auction window, briefly printing near 22,879 at 3.20 pm before recovering. That level was about 240 points below the lowest level at which the Nifty 50 traded during the session — the official low was the close, at 23,118.6.