Rising input costs, West Asia war risks weigh on fertiliser sector margins

Agrochemical companies (including pesticides) such as Coromandel, Paradeep, PI Industries, UPL, Sharda Cropchem, Bayer CropScience and Rallis could all be affected, as well as pure fertiliser players. There will be a base effect since in Q4FY25 most companies liquidated inventory, leading to a jump in volumes and creating a high base. This could lead to muted growth.

For fertiliser usage, Q4 is typically the weakest in terms of volumes and margins. In Q4FY26, volumes may be flat year-on-year, but profitability is likely down, given the gas price spikes in March. There are serious concerns for Q1FY27 and beyond. This could in turn lead to sharp food inflation if agricultural production is down. This is a challenging environment for the agrichemical sector and it has broader implications too.