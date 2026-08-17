Rising raw material costs may weigh on Pidilite's near-term margins

Fast-moving consumer goods major Pidilite Industries reported a strong June quarter performance. The company’s consolidated revenue growth was led by the consumer and bazaar (C&B) segment, followed by the business-to-business segment. The operating performance, too, was strong, led by lower costs even as gross margins came in below estimates. Export business, however, saw a decline due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Given management’s confidence in revenue growth as well as long-term margins, most brokerages are positive on the company. At the current price (₹1,669), the stock, which has gained about 23 per cent, is trading at 48 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
Consolidated revenue growth of the company was up 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a 10 per cent blended price hike implemented in April. Within segments, while C&B, which houses a slew of brands such as Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Araldite, Fevistik and M-Seal, saw growth of 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y, the B2B business posted a rise of 13.8 per cent. The C&B segment accounts for over 80 per cent of revenues. While the overall standalone volume growth was 11 per cent, volumes for the C&B segment came in at 12 per cent, while B2B’s volumes were impacted by the disruption in West Asia (exports down 8.4 per cent), limiting its growth to 7 per cent. In addition to healthy momentum for core brands such as Fevicol, Roff and Dr Fixit continued to drive growth.
PIDI’s volume growth trajectory, according to Motilal Oswal Research, remains encouraging, especially amid a challenging demand environment. Operating margins, according to analysts led by Naveen Trivedi of the brokerage, could contract in the near term owing to cost inflation. Given its market leadership, PIDI is better placed in such an inflationary scenario, they add. The brokerage has a neutral rating with a target price of ₹1,700.
The company indicated that the demand scenario was healthy in Q1 and the trend has continued so far in the second quarter-to-date. Arun Baid and Nikunj Shah of ICICI Securities believe that the company would continue to report healthy growth going ahead due to its comprehensive portfolio, innovative products and wide distribution reach. They expect Pidilite to grow its revenues by 13.6 per cent annually over FY26-28. The brokerage has an add rating with a price target of ₹1,837.
While revenue growth was strong, gross profitability was impacted on account of rising costs. Higher raw material costs hit gross margins by 66 basis points Y-o-Y and 313 basis points sequentially. The weakness in gross margins was due to the West Asia conflict, which led to a rise in vinyl acetate monomer, or VAM, prices. The price of VAM increased to $1,370 per tonne from $924 per tonne in Q1FY26. The company took calibrated price hikes of between 2 per cent and 12 per cent in Q1 across products to mitigate the cost pressures.
Operating profit margins, however, came in at 26.2 per cent and were up 116 basis points Y-o-Y and 299 basis points Q-o-Q. The gains at the operating level were driven by pricing, carryover low-cost inventory and lower fixed-cost inflation.
As higher-cost raw material inventory is consumed, Equirus Securities expects near-term margins to moderate towards management's guided 20-24 per cent range. Pranav Mehta and Jinesh Kothari raised FY27 and FY28 operating profit estimates by 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, given stronger-than-expected Q1 margins. Pidilite Industries, according to them, remains a steady compounder, with its core franchise sustaining healthy growth and new categories (Roff, Dr Fixit) scaling through deeper penetration and wider adoption. The brokerage is positive on the company with a target price of ₹1,885.