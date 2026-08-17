Rising raw material costs may weigh on Pidilite's near-term margins

Consolidated revenue growth of the company was up 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a 10 per cent blended price hike implemented in April. Within segments, while C&B, which houses a slew of brands such as Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Araldite, Fevistik and M-Seal, saw growth of 22.4 per cent Y-o-Y, the B2B business posted a rise of 13.8 per cent. The C&B segment accounts for over 80 per cent of revenues. While the overall standalone volume growth was 11 per cent, volumes for the C&B segment came in at 12 per cent, while B2B’s volumes were impacted by the disruption in West Asia (exports down 8.4 per cent), limiting its growth to 7 per cent. In addition to healthy momentum for core brands such as Fevicol, Roff and Dr Fixit continued to drive growth.